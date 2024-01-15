Two pilots of an Indonesian airline fell asleep mid-flight with more than 150 people on board.

Airport workers walk next to a Batik Air plane. EFE/Adi Veda



Indonesia’s aviation safety agency calls for better pilot fatigue monitoring systems after an investigation Recently two pilots of a commercial flight fell asleep mid-flight.,

A pilot and co-pilot slept together for about 28 minutes during a company flight on January 25 batik air From Sulawesi in the north of the country to the capital Jakarta, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT).

report, which AFP Known on Friday, was published on the agency’s website at the end of February.

Indonesia is a huge archipelago Poor aviation safety recordDespite relying heavily on this transportation to connect its thousands of islands.

According to the report, a pilot had not rested properly the night before the flight.

The incident caused a series of navigation errors, but The Airbus A320’s 153 passengers and four flight attendants survived the two-hour and 35-minute journey.,

According to the report, half an hour after takeoff, the captain asked permission to rest from the co-pilot, who took control of the device, but he also fell asleep.

Twenty-eight minutes after the last recorded transmission, the pilot woke up, realized that his co-pilot was asleep and the aircraft was not following the correct flight path, and tried to wake up his co-pilot and respond to the call. Fixed it later. Jakarta.

In this photo taken Feb. 1, 2020, a cabin crew member is seen on board a Batik Air A-330 aircraft before it took off to pick up Indonesian citizens in Wuhan, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia. Seen nearby. By Antara Photo. Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal/via Reuters

“The PIC (pilot in command) then noticed that the SIC (second in command) was sleeping and woke him up,” the report said. “At almost the same time, the PIC responded to the call from the other pilot and Jakarta ACC. The PIC informed Jakarta ACC that BTK6723 experienced a radio communication problem and the problem has currently been resolved. “The flight then continued and landed in Jakarta without incident.”

KNKT urged Batik Air to create detailed procedures to ensure that pilots and crew are given proper rest before their flights.

The report on the incident said, “The lack of detailed guidance and procedure may have resulted in the pilots being unable to adequately assess their physical and mental condition.” “Therefore, KNKT recommends Batik Air Indonesia to develop a detailed guide and procedure to ensure that the IM SAFE individual checklist can be used to appropriately assess the physical and mental state of the pilot.”

For its part, the Indonesian Transport Ministry on Saturday announced the launch of an investigation into the airline Batik Air.

Transport Ministry strongly reprimanded Batik Air for this incidentThe general director of air transport, Christy Endah Murney, made the announcement, calling on airlines to pay more attention to the rest of their staff.

“We will investigate and review night flight operations in Indonesia related to fatigue risk management for Batik Air and all flight operators,” Christie said in a statement.

Saturday, Batik Air said in a statement that it “operates with sufficiently relaxed regulations” and It is “committed to implementing all safety recommendations.”

He said that the pilots involved in the incident have been temporarily suspended.

Investigators did not identify the pilots, but indicated that they were both Indonesians, aged 32 and 28.

(With information from AFP)