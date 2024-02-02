Ukraine destroyed a vital Russian ship in the Black Sea and forced enemy naval forces to retreat

Ukraine destroyed an important Russian ship in the Black Sea and forced enemy naval forces to retreat (GUR)

The Ukrainian naval intelligence agency, GUR, confirmed in the last hours that in the early hours of this Thursday it destroyed a Important Russian ship In this Black Sea, The agency assured that maritime drones were used in this operation, which allowed the enemy missile corvette to be neutralized. ivanovets Which patrolled Lake Donuzlav near the eastern coast of the Crimean peninsula.

The announcement of casualties was accompanied by a video showing the moment of the special unit-led attack.group 13″, at the same time as the Ukrainian attack destroyed the ship, one of three ships worth operating in the area was amidships 60 million US dollars And 70 million US dollars,

“This is a significant losses Considering the presence of only three of these ships Russian Black Sea Fleet“, he said in a statement released on the social networks of the GUR. However, the agency has not confirmed the number of maritime drones used in this maneuver, however, the private security firm Ambre may have been entrusted with up to six of them , each of which will have an explosive carrying capacity of 300 kg.

This is a significant loss as it was one of three enemy ships patrolling the waters.

After security forces confirmed the damage to the ship Kyiv They launched search and rescue operations in the area as it is estimated that there could have been around 40 crew members on board the boat at the time of the attack.

“This operation is another reminder to Russian attackers Living with impunity in the territory of previously occupied facilities in Crimea is harmful to their health“, Kiev officials concluded by stating that, thanks to these maneuvers, the enemy was forced to retreat and managed to increase its exports through the southern ports.

RussiaAlthough he did not comment on this matter, this Thursday he did say that commission of inquiry —the main agency tasked with these tasks in the country—had concluded that the Il-76 military aircraft downed near the Ukrainian border on January 24 was, in fact, downed by an American Patriot missile.

After putting forward an expert report, Russia concluded that the Il-76 plane was shot down by a Patriot missile (Reuters)

A day before, the President Vladimir Putin Dismissing any doubt about this, he had already given this information. “The plane was shot down by an anti-aircraft system Patriot, It has already been established with accuracy, it has been established by expert opinion,” he said.

According to officials of moscow, it was possible to identify and collect more than 670 body fragments of the victims – approximately 74 of whom would be 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three Russian soldiers – as well as personal documents that were “partially preserved”. ” Subsequently, genetic analyzes were carried out which made it possible to identify the dead, who were being exchanged by Russian soldiers.

spokesperson of Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovtook aim at West after this announcement and accused him of not promoting an investigation into his involvement in the incident. “It is clear that none of them would be interested in carrying out an investigation and entangling themselves in it,” he said.

still, Kyiv He is adamant that, while an exchange was expected, this ship was carrying weapons, not prisoners of war.

(With information from AP, EFE and Europa Press)