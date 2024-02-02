This is the flight schedule for February!

Authorities at the Cuban “Abel Santamaría” airport in Santa Clara, in central Cuba, reported the flight schedule from said air terminal for this month of February. Flights from Canada continue to handle operations at this airport near the northern key of Villa Clara.

According to the information, Canadian airline Air Transat will continue to connect cities like Montreal, Quebec, Toronto, Halifax and Ottawa with multiple frequencies, nine weekly operations. He has two operations every day, except Sundays, when he has one operation.

The Canadian company with the most flights to Santa Clara in February is Sunwing, with 21 operations per week, with the most flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with 4 flights on those days. In addition, they return to Cienfuegos Airport with two flights every Friday from Montreal and Toronto.

Also from Canada, flag carrier Air Canada flies to Santa Clara. With two weekly operations on Mondays and Wednesdays with origin and destination in Montreal.

More flights from Santa Clara in February

In addition to Canadian flights, other foreign airlines will operate into Santa Clara during the month of February. One of them is Copa Airlines, Panama Airlines. With three weekly operations with origin and destination Panama City. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

World2Fly airline will continue operating with the following frequencies, a weekly operation. on Tuesday with origin and destination Prague in the Czech Republic and Bratislava in Slovakia. Mexican Viva Aerobus will also fly to and from Cancún, Mexico, every Wednesday, with weekly operations.

How were the flights from the United States to Santa Clara? American Airlines will maintain one daily flight from Miami in February. While Havanatur charters remained as such.

With 16 weekly operations. An operation on Monday with origin and destination Miami. Two operations on Tuesday with origin and destination Miami. 3 operations on Wednesday, one operation with origin Tampa and destination Miami, one operation with origin Miami and destination Tampa and another to Miami. Two operations also took place Thursday, in Miami and Tampa. Three operations on Friday, all from Miami. Sunday 5 operation, distributed between Miami and Tampa.



