Miley Cyrus covers Journey’s “Faithfully”

Miley Cyrus performs the ’80s classic on stage at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Watch her cover video.

Here is the video of Miley Cyrus performing the song “Faithfully”, which was released by Journey in 1983. The video, shared on social networks, is in black and white, in which she is seen singing the national anthem in front of the Christmas tree at Chateau Marmon (Los Angeles). ,

Faithfully: Live from Chateau Marmont pic.twitter.com/VHXseiUZxN – Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 27 December 2023

Miley Cyrus previously shared a clip of the first live performance of her recent hit “Flowers”, which was recorded at a pre-Thanksgiving reception at the same venue. Although the tree suggests that “Faithfully” was performed during the holiday season, it appears that both videos were filmed on the same evening.

The singer did not perform any public concerts for almost all of 2023, with her last concert being held at a New Year’s event in Miami in late 2022. The pre-Thanksgiving event marks his first public performance of “Fool”. The second time this track was played was during a private session before the release of the Endless Summer Vacation album in March.

Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus revealed that she had no plans to tour arenas. Their last large-scale tour was in 2014 to defend Bangers, their album released 10 years earlier. She has headlined a few more tours, played in her backyard, and has since gone to festivals including Glastonbury, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza. The singer told Vogue UK that her fans should not expect an Endless Summer Vacation tour.

“Singing in front of millions of people is not my favorite” she declares. “There is no relation. No protection. This is not natural. It’s also a way of isolating yourself, because if you find yourself in front of 100,000 people, you’re really alone. ,

The singer clarified the comment in a statement posted on her social networks. Therefore, she returns to the lack of contact, explaining that “the reality of life on the road” is the reason why she no longer wants to travel.

“To be clear, I feel more connected to my fans than ever before.” She writes. “Even though I don’t get to see them in concert every night, my fans still hold a special place in my heart. I am constantly in the creative process and innovating ways to stay connected with my audience, without sacrificing myself. ,

Emily Zemler

Translated by the editorial staff