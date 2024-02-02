Following Venezuela’s win and Colombia’s loss, the standings in Group A of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympics are as follows. football | game

Venezuela managed to qualify for the Final Quadrangular by defeating Brazil 3–1 on the last date of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympics. Apart from this, Bolivia defeated Colombia 2-0 and thus said goodbye to the tournament with only one win.

Vinotinto needed only one win to reach the next stage of the competition and they achieved it through a double from Telasco Segovia and an own goal from Brazilian Riquelme.

Tricolor disappointment! Venezuela beats Brazil and Ecuador crashes out of U-23 pre-Olympics final stage

This result placed the Ricardo Valino-led men in second place in the region, thus displacing Ecuador into third place.

Bolivia beats Colombia 2-0 and ends its participation in the U-23 Pre-Olympics with a win

Additionally, a duel played out between La Verde and the coffee growers. Altiplanocos were clearly dominant in the match and managed to secure the victory thanks to two scores from José Briceño Mercado.

Venezuela joins Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay already qualified for the next stage. Home runs begin play on Monday, February 5.

Group B status has not yet been defined. This Friday the Albicelestes will face Uruguay, while the Albirroja will collide with Chile to meet the leader and guard of said region. (D)

Table of positions for U-23 Olympic Pre-Olympics