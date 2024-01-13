Ulysses Toirac asks those at the top if they will continue the experiment

Cuban comedian ulysses toirac He asked the government if they would continue the experiment after learning of a tragic story that occurred in a primary school, and which shows the extent to which the crisis is affecting Cuban families.

As she told on her Facebook profile, a friend told her that in her daughter’s class, recently, one of the children’s snacks was stolen: a slice of bread with a little oil and salt and a can of water with sugar. bottle. The teacher ordered the students to open their backpacks and suitcases to find the culprit.

At last breakfast appeared and The boy who caught him started crying with shame,

“His defense,” Ulises expressed in the post, “is what made my ‘Guaguaro’ heart skip a beat and made me remember the chat lines: ‘We didn’t eat dinner at our house last night and I wanted to bring something for my younger sister.‘” he explained.

Facebook screenshot / Ulysses Toirac

“PSST PSST… Those on the roof…will they continue the experiment?“He asked question.

This week Toiraq criticized the regime after Petrol price increase will be effective from February 1and questioned the originality of the “new” economic measures.

The actor referred to the government’s projections of “correcting distortions and re-boosting the economy”, including the rise in fuel costs, and recalled other phases in which the government, after implementing unsuccessful measures, Concealed the disaster with high-temperature. The sounding phrases and “epics” with which they tried to diminish its importance.

“The jolt into victory, the correction of errors, the reclaiming of what was lost, the correction of distortions. Is it me or is it the same song with different verses? How many ways are there to say the same thing but in different ways to make it sound new?” he asked on his Facebook wall.

The Cuban people are facing an economic and social crisis due to the poor policies of the regime, which has led to hyperinflation, while the situation is made worse by shortages of basic products.

The population’s dissatisfaction with the new measures announced by the government to correct its mistakes is growing, and dissatisfaction with the management of the state no longer comes only from the opposition or the free press, but from Fidelist Cubans.

“They are instigating demonstrations. I am a Fidelista and I agreed 100% with the economy and the situation during the time of Fidel Castro, but that is not the case now.” The new government is driving people away” said a Cuban in the middle of the street.

The government anticipates a rise in the price of basic services such as liquefied gas, electricity, fuel and transportation and many people fear their salaries will not be enough to even go to work.

Meanwhile, President Miguel Diaz-Canel cannot think of anything other than asking for “trust” from the population The way the government is going to take measures.

“Every measure, even those related to rate or price increases, will be a treat for those who may be most affected,” he said while visiting Bahía Honda, Artemisa.