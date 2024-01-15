University of Colorado launches daily Excel course from zero to expert, learn without spending – Ensenem de Ciência

Microsoft Excel is one of the best tools for collecting, organizing, and analyzing data. Mastering this program can be of great benefit to you and your professional life. This is an important requirement for many jobs. If you do not know the functions and applications of this spreadsheet program, we recommend that you take courses from beginner level to higher levels such as intermediate and advanced. So that in this way you can gain skills and knowledge and with this you can do your work more efficiently.

Today we share with you a completely free course, taught by one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, it is completely free online and teaches you from scratch.

About the course

This course is hosted on the Coursera learning platform, taught by the University of Colorado Boulder, appears under the name “Daily Use of Excel, Part 1”has enrolled over 248,000 students so far and has received a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The specialty of this course is that it is 100% online, it has an acceptance rate of 95%, it is for the beginner level, it has a flexible schedule (which you can adapt to your own pace), it only takes 23 hours All it takes is one thing and the best part is that it’s free.

Registration for the course: To access this training you only need to use direct linkFill out the form with your information and start learning.

Syllabus

Module 1 Navigate Excel: In Week 1, you’ll learn basic spreadsheet navigation, how to open and save Excel files, and all about spreadsheets and workbooks. You’ll learn the difference between cells, columns, and rows in Excel, as well as cell references. You’ll learn how to efficiently move around a worksheet using shortcut key combinations, and you’ll learn how to edit a worksheet.

Module 2 Entry of Common Excel Expressions and Functions: In the second week you will learn how to write Excel syntax correctly. You will learn the order of operations, how to enter mathematical formulas excel and how to solve problems When things don’t go as expected. You will be introduced to just a few of the thousands of functions built into Excel.

Module 3 More Excel Features: In Week 3, you will learn more advanced functions in Excel. These include logical functions (IF, AND, OR) and advanced logical functions (SUMIF, COUNTIF, AVERAGEIF). You’ll learn how to use autofill and fill strings effectively, but below I’ll explain how to use text features that overcome some of the limitations of the autofill feature.

Module 4 Data Management: Week 4 really highlights why Excel is so great for data management. You’ll learn how to apply filters, create an Excel table, and validate data (for example, allowing only items in a drop-down list). You’ll learn how to sort your data, clean it before use, remove duplicates from your data, and consolidate data from multiple sources.

Module 5 Plots, data import and conversion to other file types: Week 5 is all about data visualization. You will learn the difference between scatter charts, column charts, and pie charts and how to use them. You will be introduced to pivot tables, slices, and flash, which represent different and exciting ways to visualize your data.

What are you going to learn from this course?

Navigating Excel, editing a spreadsheet (including inserting/deleting cells, columns, and rows), and formatting cells. As well as entering common Excel expressions and formulas (including logical functions, text functions, and financial functions).