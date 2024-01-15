After showing his “willingness” to pursue ties, Maduro says EU doesn’t exist for him (Video)

After showing its “willingness” to pursue relations with the European Union (EU), Nicolas Maduro He once again attacked the international organization, saying that “it does not exist for them.”

by lapatilla.com

“The European Union does not exist for us,” This was expressed this Thursday during his visit to Carupano, in the state of Sucre.

These words of the Chavista leader contradict the recent statements of his diplomat Yvan Gill, who met the EU chargé d’affaires for Venezuela, Rachel Roomet.

During the meeting the Chavista government expressed its desire to pursue diplomatic, political and economic relations with the EU “on the basis of respect”.

Maduro’s attack also comes on the same day as the plenary session. European Parliament A non-binding resolution on Venezuela was approved. Demanded that the candidature of the opposition leader be allowed Maria Corina Machado In the presidential election.

Last Thursday, March 7 National Electoral Council (CNE) Invited the European body to send observers to the elections to be held on July 28 this year.

elvis amoroso, The President of the CNE indicated that he had extended an invitation to them to participate “as long as they comply with the requirements and established constitutional and legal rules.”