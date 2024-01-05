University of Pennsylvania launches “Vital Characteristics of the Human Body” course, it’s free – Teach Me About Science

It is possible that on more than one occasion you have faced situations in which a family member has become ill and you do not know what is happening or how to act to help them. The most important recommendation is to go to a doctor at an emergency clinic immediately, so that health professionals can diagnose and treat you.

Likewise, it is also important to be aware of the vital signs of our body, this way we can recognize when something is not right and take action immediately, which can be very beneficial for our health and that of the people around us. .

If you are interested in these topics, today we share with you an important vital signs courseWhich is taught by the prestigious University of Pennsylvania.

What are the vital signs?

Vital signs are objective, quantitative measurements that provide important information about the basic physiological functions of the human body. The main vital signs are:

-Heart rate: The number of heart beats per minute.

-Respiratory rate: Number of breaths per minute.

-Body temperature: A measure of the amount of heat in the body.

-Blood pressure: The pressure exerted by blood on the walls of the arteries.

These signals are essential because they give indications about the health and functioning of the body. Changes in vital signs may indicate medical problems or serious conditions, allowing health care professionals to assess the patient’s condition and make informed decisions about treatment. Regular monitoring of vital signs is essential in clinical settings, medical emergencies, and patient care.

About the course of vital signs

This course, hosted on the Coursera learning platform, is named “Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Tells Us”, taught by the prestigious University of Pennsylvania in the United States. To date, 355,588 students have enrolled and successfully completed the course and it has a score of 4.8 out of 5 stars, making it one of the best courses on Coursera.

The specialty of this training is that it is available in 19 languages ​​(including Spanish), it is free, 100% online, it requires a total investment of 13 hours (it is recommended to take 3 to 4 hours per week ) and has a flexible schedule so you can customize your schedule.

Syllabus

Lessons are delivered over 6 weeks, covering basic topics related to vital signs. We briefly explain what each involves:

Week 1 “Pulse/Heart”: This week we’ll start by looking at the heart and exploring vital signs. We will study the basic structure of the heart, think about how the heart pumps blood through the body, and learn how doctors evaluate and think about heart rate and pulse.

Week 2 “Blood Pressure”: During Week 2 we will learn about the anatomy of blood vessels and how they function. You’ll better understand systolic and diastolic blood pressure, mean arterial pressure, and how to accurately assess blood pressure.

Week 3 “Metabolism”:This week we’ll explore metabolism. We’ll talk about anabolism and catabolism, basal metabolic rate, and how the body produces heat. You will also better understand how health care professionals assess metabolic rate.

Week 4 “Temperature”: During Week 4 you will learn the definition of average body temperature and how the body regulates temperature. We will talk about the difference between hypothermia and hyperthermia and fever. Finally, you will learn how to assess body temperature.

Week 5 “Respiratory Rate”: This week we will learn about the anatomy of the lungs, capillary gas exchange, and regulation of breathing. You’ll better understand how health care professionals assess respiratory rates and the quality of lung sounds.

Week 6 “Pain”: This week we’ll explore the neurological pathways involved in pain and the difference between pain tolerance and pain threshold. We will understand what pain tells us and why it is important to evaluate it accurately and treat it effectively. Additionally, we will review how health care professionals assess pain.

In this way, the entire course curriculum will be completed and you will have the knowledge capable of understanding the vital signs of the human body.

course registration: To access this training, you simply need to click on direct linkFill out the form with your information to register yourself and start learning.