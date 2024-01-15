Unstoppable violence in Haiti: Prime Minister Ariel Henry is missing

State of emergency and curfew in Haiti’s capital after mass escape of prisoners

Firing intensified at various places this Monday prince portWhile Prime Minister, in a new violent day, including at Toussaint Louverture Airport, ariel henryRemains missing.

It has also increased in recent hours The number of displaced people fleeing clashes between gangs and police in the city centerWhile announcements of possible attacks by armed gangs against public institutions continue.

After all this, Armed gangs attacked two prisons in Haiti on Saturday, Capital And Croix des Bouquetslargest in the country, From which about 3,600 prisoners may have escaped.Many of them gang leaders known for their brutality and have been accused of assassinating the President jovenel moise In 2021.

Empty cells in the National Penitentiary. After Saturday’s attacks, about 3,600 prisoners may have escaped ((Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol)

Schools, universities and private establishments and public institutions remained closed in the capital throughout this Monday. Army and police were deployed at Port-au-Prince’s main airportToussaint Louverture, to confront heavily armed gangs who tried to retake control of the terminal.

This triggered firing, creating a tense situation in the area. People are running in panic. Meanwhile, all flights at the airport were canceled during the day. Rumors are increasing about Henry returning to the country soon.

This new increase of violence has been recorded in Haiti since last Thursday, after the Prime Minister of the Bahamas. philip daviswill give information about this Henry will commit to holding elections before August 31, 2025Which angers the gang leaders who demand his removal from power.

Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)

The police union said on Monday night that armed bandits opened fire at the Carrefour de l’Aéroport police substation, which is a strategic point because many routes to and from the center of Port-au-Prince meet there.

A demonstrator displays a Haitian flag during a protest to demand the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry (AP Photo/Odeline Joseph).

haitia poor Caribbean country, faces Serious political, humanitarian and security crisis since the assassination of the President jovenel moise In 2021, security forces are overwhelmed by the violence of gangs who have taken over entire areas of the country, including the capital.

HenryAfter the assassination of the country’s highest official mosesStill out of the country this Monday, though rumors are rife his return may be soonAnd the latest information we have about him is this He left Kenya on SaturdayWhere he traveled to discuss the possible dispatch of a multinational security assistance mission required by Haiti.

A spokesman for the Kenyan presidency confirmed this on Monday efe That the Haitian Prime Minister left Kenya.

One of the main characters of the increase of violence these days in Port-au-Prince Jimmy “Barbeque” CharizierPowerful criminal leader known for his cruelty, who repeatedly promises that He will continue the fight until he ousts the Prime Minister from power.

Crime boss Jimmy “Barbecue” Charizier leads a march against Prime Minister Ariel Henry (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol/File)

In Cap-Haïtien, the country’s second city, the situation remained particularly tense throughout the day around the international airport Rumors about Henry’s possible return to the countryWhich, according to some media, may be in the united states,

Burning barricades were set up in different parts of the cityBlocking roads and disrupting activities such as public transport, schools and commerce.

Now, in Henry’s absence, Economy Minister Patrick Michel Boivert serves as Haiti’s interim prime minister And, in fact, on Sunday it was he who signed the state of emergency and a 72-hour curfew in the Oeste department, where Port-au-Prince is located.

The purpose is “Restore order and take appropriate steps to control the situation.”Based on measurement.

People flee their homes as police clash with armed gangs in Port-au-Prince (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol)

are in some areas of the capital There is a shortage of drinking water because the trucks delivering it cannot do so Due to the ongoing unrest in the country.

Some sectors have even given warnings revival of cholera possible In this country, with a precarious health system.

In another order, during the day, the Saint Francois de Sales hospital in the capital was looted by armed gangs from the area. “Village de Dieu” (God’s people), who destroyed everything in their path.

At the same time, videos circulating on social networks show Several hundred people protesting against Henry escaped from the capital’s civil prison.

“Long live Izo, long live Ariel.”These are what people say in reference to the “Village de Dieu”. IzoThe gang leader who leads the armed group also known as the Village de Dieu, based in the center of the capital.

Reports suggest that a large part of the prisoners who escaped from the civil jail on Saturday night are currently lodged there.

(With information from EFE and AFP)