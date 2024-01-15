Woman named Alexa tells how Amazon devices have caused her bad times

for north america Alexa Nizam, it was normal to have that name. In fact, he says that many times people mispronounce his name and call him Alexis, Alexia and Alex.

Still he liked his name.

However, all this changed in 2015 with the advent of Amazon is called “Alexa”, Since then, his name began to seem like a nightmare to Nizam, as he told in an article for the magazine business Insider,

,At first, the references were subtle. People asked me if I liked sharing my name with a robot who knows everything.And I said that, while they should have opted for something darker, it really didn’t affect me,” she wrote in the caption ‘I loved my name – until Amazon ruined it’ (I liked my name until Amazon ruined it). ,

But as time goes by Electronic device Alexa became more famous He started hearing many such jokes which made fun of his name.

“Within a few years, the mentions really increased. I worked at a department store in 2018 and at least once a day a customer would make fun of my name. ‘How’s the weather today, Alexa?’ ‘What time is it, Alexa?’ Some people even said, “I’m sure you get these jokes all the time,” as if they weren’t part of the attack themselves,” he added.

He added, “I can’t even make it through an entire shift, let alone a few hours, without someone recognizing my name.”

In his writing he mentioned that one of the worst moments was when he created a meme.It’s so sad, Alexa plays ‘Despacito’,

Nizam said, “That cultural moment was the peak of my suffering: I could not introduce myself to anyone without having a terrible Amazonian moment.”

He said, “Some people were understanding, some people kept making fun, but everyone had to intervene in my misfortune.”

Even though it may have been uncomfortable for many years, there came a moment in his life when he could take advantage of all that ridicule.

“The only silver lining during those first few years was my college graduation cap. I went to college in Texas and planned to return to my hometown of Los Angeles after graduation, so I decorated my graduation cap to say, “Alexa, play ‘Going Back to Cali’.” It felt like this was my only small victory. He added, “If I had to suffer bad jokes for most of a decade, I could at least handle the narrative for one brief, bright moment.”

When the pandemic came, it was a different situation because every time his name was called, Their Amazon devices were shutting down.

In virtual meetings, their devices would shut down when someone called them

“You would think that working from home would help reduce referrals, but you would be wrong. During a Zoom call with colleagues, if someone says my name, someone’s device will wake up in the background, he lamented.

“In almost every meeting, there was a one-minute distraction by hearing Alexa say, “Sorry, I’m having trouble understanding right now…” while everyone else was laughing to themselves and waiting for it to end. Had been. Then came the “I’m sorry, this must be so annoying” phase, he recalled.

But Alexa has already taken the bitter pill and when they asked her name she replied: “Alexa, like the Amazon robot” and that they would never call her Alexis or Alex.

However, he continued to insist that Amazon should have chosen a different name for its device.