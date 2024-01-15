US condemns Houthi attack on British ship in Gulf of Aden resulting in environmental disaster

US condemns Houthi attack on Rubymar ship in the Gulf of Aden that caused environmental disaster (X: @CENTCOM)

usa Houthi attack on ship condemned Rubymardays ago, open An “environmental disaster”, After “The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water” “Significant” damage which left him with a “reckless and unprovoked attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists” Oil spread “18 miles (29 kilometres)” into the water.The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated this in a message.

“Houthis’ demonstrations continue Ignoring the regional impact of their attacks “Indiscriminately, which jeopardizes fishing industries, coastal communities and food imports,” he added from Washington.

On Sunday night, between 9:30 and 10:40 p.m., Yemeni rebels launched their attack on the United Kingdom-owned Belize-flagged bulk carrier M/V Rubymar, which was passing through the Gulf of Aden. Then, there was the boat Over 41,000 tonnes of IMDG Class 5.1 fertilizerswhich is very dangerous and may still spread into the Red Sea,

Moments after impact, the crew had to bail out and the march was stopped. Thus, it remained floating in the water while operators searched for alternatives as water slowly began to enter it.

This Thursday, two maritime sources gave this assurance tow the boat to djibouti This would be the best option and “the only immediate option in which any repair or recovery would be possible.” “It’s very risky to take a boat out too far or into more open water in those conditions,” he said.

As well as Rubymar, several ships are continuously attacked while crossing the Red Sea amid increased enemy attacks, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Even this week, despite warnings and counter-attacks from the international community led by Washington and London, Houthi leaders, Abdulmalik Badreddin Al HouthiBoth insurgent attacks are expected to increase “In quantity” as in “in quality”, At the same time, it sent a note to carriers and insurers announcing a ban on ships belonging to Israel, the United States and Great Britain from passing through the Red Sea and surrounding waters, such as the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.

The first note, which was sent directly to the companies, specifies that all vessels that are wholly or partially owned by Israeli persons or entities, as well as vessels flying the Israeli flag or owned by American or British persons or entities. Are, or those who are under them. flags, they are prohibited from entering the territorial waters.

This week, the Houthis announced that they would begin using underwater weapons (EFE).



On the other hand, he also announced that Submarine weapons will be included In maneuvers. “In these operations, we are also moving towards an increase in terms of intensity and type. This includes the activation of missiles, drones, military ships and the launch of underwater weapons, which is worrying for the enemy,” Al Houthi concluded.

However, despite the threats, United States forces deployed in the area managed to successfully repulse some recent enemy attacks directed towards merchant ships. This Friday, CENTCOM forces intercepted three drones without causing damage to any ships that were in the vicinity at the time. Similarly, a day earlier they had carried out “self-defense strikes” against four unmanned aerial vehicles and two anti-ship cruise missiles that were “prepared to launch towards the Red Sea from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis,” he said. Explained.

(With information from Europa Press)