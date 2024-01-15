Video of little Cavelyn Sofia minutes before her kidnapping in Brazil

In a shocking incident that has shocked the community of Jardim Itaguaçu 2 in Campinas (SP), the security cameras of a winery captured the last moments before the disappearance of little Cevaline Sofia Pereira, only 10 years old.

The tragic incident ended with the body being found on Saturday morning by a laborer who had come to work at a construction site near the girl’s house. Authorities detained a man, who confessed to the crime, according to the civil police.

Exclusive photos obtained by ‘EPTV’, a subsidiary of ‘Globo’, show that Kavelin arrived at the store, which is located just 100 meters from his residence, at around 11:11 am on Friday, March 29.

The little girl comes up with a returnable bottle of soda and proceeds to do the shopping. It’s been caught making a contactless payment using a card, before leaving the establishment with your drink.

Police say suspect accused of abusing and murdering children in Campinas had already been convicted of statutory rape

10-year-old Kevlin Sofia Pereira went missing after leaving home to buy coolant in the sixth grade and her body was found this Saturday, with signs of sexual violence. pic.twitter.com/23sG8Hw3dU , , (@spacelibertar) 1 April 2024

Arrest and confession

The 32-year-old man, who was detained as a suspect in the case of molestation and murder of the girl, has confessed to his involvement in the crime, civil police said.

The man was charged with rape of a vulnerable person and aggravated murder.

Fernando Silva dos Santos, thus identified, provided key details to authorities, including the location of the girl’s clothing and the object used to commit the murder.

