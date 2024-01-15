Walmart closed more stores and opened others in several states

Walmart Corporation of the United States closed three establishments a few days ago because they did not generate enough profits. However, this company is expanding its locations in different parts of the country.

There are some stores that do not present stable economic behavior and that is why they are closed. The businesses that ceased operations were located in the cities of San Diego and El Cajon, which belong to the state of California.

These points of sale, which were separated by a distance of 16 miles, ended their operations on February 9 this year. After several days, specifically on Friday the 16th of the current month, a market in Columbus, which is part of Ohio, was closed.

Walmart Pharmacy in downtown Columbus is currently operating and will cease sales on Monday the 4th of next month. The company had suspended operations in 22 markets last year.

Walmart managers decided to end marketing in Columbus, via a note sent to that city’s mayor. The letter stated that the money collected by this store is not commensurate with its ability to generate income.

After submitting the letter, the company took steps to terminate the rental agreement. The company informed its employees about these actions on February 2.

These employees will have to find other positions before the third day of May 2024. If employees do not find a position when that date arrives, they will have to leave Walmart.

The company said it will open 150 facilities and expand some of those that are operational.

The new stores are planning to implement technological equipment such as drones that will be responsible for delivering goods in Texas. Other investments relate to the installation of chargers for electric transport batteries.



