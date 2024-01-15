‘Público’ wins journalism award from the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine

This February 22, the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine distributed ‘Professor Juan Ramon Zaragoza’ Journalism AwardWhich recognizes each year “the best journalistic work on aesthetic medicine published or broadcast in Spanish”.

2023 award has been given public, The newspaper’s journalist Sergio Sangiao received recognition for reporting that ‘aesthetic medical centers now outnumber pediatric centers in Spain: “The situation is getting out of control”.

The report revealed that there are already more than 7,000 health centers in Spain that have an authorized aesthetic medicine unit. For example, there are more than one pediatric, ophthalmology or trauma center in the country. Additionally, the report said experts warn that unlicensed centers and labor infiltration are also on the rise.

The jury has unanimously chosen the report As the work that “has best contributed to the dissemination, knowledge and transmission of the values ​​of aesthetic medicine and its professionals, aesthetic doctors, to the population.”

This award was presented at the inaugural ceremony on 22 February. 39th National Congress of SEME, which these days brings together more than 2,500 aesthetic doctors in Málaga, is considered the most important scientific forum of this medicine in our country. Sangiao received the award from Dr. Sergio Fernandez, Second Vice President of SEME, and Dr. Ruth Garcia, member of SEME.

“With this award, our medical society wants Recognize the important function of the media in providing informationCirculate and train the general population about aesthetic medicine,” Fernandez explained.