Walmart will welcome a new fast food chain to its stores

Walmart stores in the United States will soon welcome a new fast food chain. It has been revealed that the prestigious company has signed a commercial agreement with Uncle Sharky’s Poke Bar to execute the initiative. Uncle Sharky’s founder and CEO Fenn Reyes commented on the topic. “My dream is to bring the essence of Sharkey Ohana to the millions of families who shop at Walmart.” For now, the collaboration will launch at only 10 locations located in the state of California.

Both entities believe that these centers serve as a proof of idea of ​​bringing fast food to Walmart stores. It’s scheduled to start in those locations for five months, then expand to the rest of the United States.

Uncle Sharky currently has offices in California, Hawaii, Texas and Utah. Its executives announced that they will soon open restaurants in Arizona and Nevada. The company knows very well how to operate in several states at the same time. It also demonstrated its ability to expand following acceptance by its customers.

House Speciality: Poke

The specialty of Sharky’s menu is the now famous poke. this is a plate Traditional Hawaiian and made from rice. It comes with various toppings, which is very healthy by the way. The result is a kind of rice salad.

The chefs at Sharky confirm that any meat, fish, vegetables or sauce can be eaten with poke. In the world it has been combined in many ways with the typical products of Japanese gastronomy.

Poke is currently fashionable in the United States as an alternative that is just as quick and more healthy than traditional fast food.

One attractive aspect of poke is that you can create your own dish from scratch. This way, everyone will taste their favorite blend and This will include the ingredients you like most in your dish.