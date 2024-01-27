What are the main power alliances in the Middle East behind the delicate tensions in the region?

In international politics, the Al Thani dynasty in Qatar pursues a clear strategy to position itself as a major mediating actor in regional conflicts.

The war between Israel and Hamas was an early sign of one of the most turbulent times in the recent history of the Middle East.

In addition to this conflict, the region has been rocked by clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent weeks; mutual attacks between Western forces and Houthi rebels in Yemen; Iran’s operations against targets in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan, and raids by other pro-Iran militias against targets of the US, Israel and their allies.

These multiple sources of violence foster fear a big war in the Middle East and change traditional regional power alliances.

On the one hand, there is the rivalry between the State of Israel and the Arab world and, on the other, the religious division between Shiites, traditionally represented by Iran, and Sunnis, among whom Saudi Arabia sees itself as the leading power. When it comes to explaining the puzzle in the Middle East there have been two constants.

