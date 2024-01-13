What happened in primals? Cuban regime speaks

After rumors spread on social media about an alleged gang of young Cubans attacking people on Primaveras Street, the Cuban regime spoke out.

A note from “La Página de Mauro Torres 2.0”, a site related to the dictatorship, explained in detail that this is completely false news.

“ATTENTION!!!! The audios circulating on WhatsApp about a group of boys violently attacking people on Primales Street in El Cerro are completely false,” he said.

“Nothing has happened there. This is what the people living there say. Cerro police say a cousin of mine asked in the fourth unit,” the official website noted.

“You may be smart but not clever… you know. It’s a Saturday movie, and it turns out there are no photos, and no actual witnesses who can show their faces to tell what happened. Let’s not let ourselves be manipulated,” he concluded.

However, he did not mention the rising wave of violence that the country is experiencing, an increase that worries and concerns the population.

Unfortunately, more robberies, assaults, scams and murders are recorded every week on the island.

This Friday the murder of a young Cuban woman was discovered in Alamar and neighbors assured that the police could have prevented it, but they did not act.

The Cuban woman, identified as Daylene Fernandez Carrasa, reportedly has a surviving young daughter.

“Yesterday afternoon, gender violence took the life of another victim on the island. The incident occurred in Building 855, in Zone 24 of Alamar,” he noted in Cubanos por el Mundo.

On the other hand, he cited the testimony of some neighbors who reported that the PNR had been called “who came and left a few minutes later, claiming that they could not intervene in the situation because it was a domestic matter.”

He elaborated, “A few minutes later, Dalen died at the hands of his perpetrator, who then drove to another building and committed suicide by jumping into the void.”