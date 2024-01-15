When can low blood pressure become dangerous: These are the symptoms. Health magazine

Blood pressure varies from person to person. Usually it is treated when it increases, but you have to be alert even when it decreases because it may be associated with some disease.

Blood pressure is “the amount of blood pumped by the heart and the resistance to blood flow in the arteries.” The measurement is determined in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), as indicated in its Mayo Clinic description.

When blood pressure drops too much, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Photo: Freepik.

The above website cites American Heart Association About what blood pressure is considered normal.

In this regard it is said that the systolic pressure reading should be equal to or less than 120 mm Hg, while the diastolic pressure should be 80 mm Hg or less. If the figure is well below these numbers or your blood pressure is 90/60 then you are considered to have low blood pressure.

What are the symptoms of low blood pressure?

Some symptoms may be a sign of low blood pressure, also known as hypotension. Symptoms range from dizziness, fatigue, fainting, blurred vision, nausea or difficulty concentrating.

Dizziness, fatigue and difficulty concentrating are some of the symptoms of low blood pressure. Photo: Freepik.

When low blood pressure can be dangerous

If blood pressure drops suddenly and significantly, “shock” may occur, a condition characterized by Mayo Clinic This can be dangerous because it causes rapid breathing, weak and rapid pulse, cold and clammy skin, confusion and paleness.

When this happens, the first recommendation is to seek medical help to determine the cause that has caused the drop in blood pressure.

“Very low blood pressure can deplete the body’s oxygen levels and cause damage to the heart and brain,” the Mayo Clinic says, so it’s important to seek medical help as soon as possible.

Due to low blood pressure or hypotension

In women, blood pressure usually decreases during the first weeks of pregnancy, but in general it may also be associated with heart conditions such as heart attack, heart failure or heart valve disease.

Women usually have low blood pressure in the first few weeks of pregnancy, although it stabilizes later. Photo: Freepik.

Other causes may be hormonal or diabetes-related diseases, dehydration, blood loss, severe infection, severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis or lack of nutrients in the diet. Some medicines can also cause low blood pressure. (yo)

