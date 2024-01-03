Who owns the new tourist attraction “La Puerta del Cielo” in Badiraguato, home of “El Chapo” Guzmán?

(Photo: X/@VanessaFelixmx)

In the picturesque setting of सुरुततोWithin the Badiraguato mountain range, the name has an innovative approach. “Heaven’s Gate”,

This private project, designed to challenge lovers of extreme experiences, allows the contemplation of nature through a transparent glass floor.

As announced, it will be open to the public next week and promises to offer a unique view of the area where Joaquin was born.el chapoGuzman.

The viewpoint is built from a simple platform of tempered glass, whose thickness of 20 millimeters guarantees the safety of visitors.

A Narco Museum was proposed in this municipality. (Image: Infobae/Jovani Perez)

Among its elements, there are 18 glass stairs that lead to its highest point, where the structure is calculated to support six people simultaneously.

To enhance the experience and according to the rules Citizen protection In the state, installation of additional guardrails is being considered to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

jose paz lopez elanes, mayor of Iraguatohas expressed its enthusiasm for this new tourist attraction, ensuring that it will complement the area’s offering and encourage increased visitor inflows.

Apart from the viewpoint, the place known as “”“La Piedra Glamping” It will also host children’s games, enriching the experience for families.

Elleness Lopez stressed the importance of complying with all legal and safety provisions to provide tourists a safe and memorable experience.

This is what the tourist area looks like. Photo: Facebook/D.Crystallum

As an added curiosity, visitors will also be able to admire the 25 meter high statue St. Jude ThaddeusAdding a cultural element to the already rich visual offering of the place.

Those responsible for the project have said that, as a precaution, only a couple at a time will be allowed access to the most extreme area of ​​the platform. The aim is to make it easier for visitors to take photographs safely and then leave in an orderly manner.

This mayor put forward a proposal in November 2022 Narco Museum With the intention of bringing tourism, local and foreign, to that city.

“I believe that the museum of drug trafficking should not scare us, on the contrary, we have to see the positive side,” he said in an interview with Milenio at the time. When people use drugs they suffer harm. Apart from this, we should also mention the stigma on the municipality.”

except for el chapo guzmanwas also born in Iraguato Ernesto Fonseca CarrilloSurname don netoFormer head of the defunct Guadalajara Cartel.

It is also the birthplace of Rafael Caro Quintero. narco’s narcoOther former leaders of guadalajara cartel During the 80’s. Arturo Beltrán Leyva, one of the leaders of the Beltrán Leyva cartel, first saw the light of day in Badiraguato, a municipality with an area of ​​5,864 square kilometers, with a population of 31,821.