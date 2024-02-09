It’s painful for Zendaya to shoot this scene

Impatience is at its peak. It was announced to be scheduled to hit theaters in November 2023, then delayed due to the writers and actors strike that hit the Hollywood industry last year. second chapter of dune It will hit French theaters on Wednesday February 29th and US theaters a few days later. Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s monumental work, feature film directed by Denis Villeneuve (First Contact, Blade Runner 2049) will pick up the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chaney (Zendaya) Where he left off at the end of the saga’s opening part. Months after the film wrapped, the cast now discusses the highlights of the production.

Dune “Celebration”

In an interview released by our colleagues at American media ScreenRant, Zendaya talks about having difficulty filming a scene Looking specifically for your character? let’s talk about the actress “A Ceremony” Tribute to a relative of Chani Deceased. Young Freeman refrains from crying, convinced that It is heresy to shed tears on a water-starved planet, This sequence represents a real challenge for the actress, who usually gets carried away with emotions when a scenario demands it. While waiting to learn more, it’s possible goodbye dune on the big screen From 7th February. As for us, we’re counting the sleeps that separate us from Chapter 2…

This second teaser of Zendaya

Zendaya has a very sharp tongue. During a conversation with Florence Pugh for the online media ComicBook, Tom Holland’s partner teases the conclusion dune 2, “It is sad. It is a betrayal. There’s loss and confusion, and I feel like It’s quite a painful ending., It doesn’t end like ‘nobody wins’, it doesn’t. Dreams and broken hearts”, Chani’s interpreter said. When asked about the future of the franchise, Denis Villeneuve said that he already had clear ideas. “Time is running out and I don’t know if I want to spend any more time on Arrakisthe filmmaker announced over Inverse’s microphone. I’m obviously afraid of other books because they become quite esoteric and more difficult to adapt.”, Following the work of Frank Herbert, he would work on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke (2001, A Space Odyssey, meeting ram, See you at the cinema soon!