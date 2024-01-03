Caribbean Series: Three days’ rest? Ricardo Pinto dominated the Dominican Republic

The Venezuelan pitcher left the match in the sixth inning due to an apparent problem with his right arm.

Ricardo Pinto had an impressive night on the mound and could have been better. The Venezuelan pitcher left the game due to apparent discomfort in his right arm, giving his team a comfortable lead at the top of the sixth inning.

The Guacara native had only three days’ rest and there was no stopping him, going five and two-thirds innings while allowing only four hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Ricardo Pinto. Luis Gutierrez /NortePhoto.com/Prensa CBPC.

Pinto met with the entire infield on the mound, where he found manager Ozzie Guillen and the team’s trainers, and there he decided it was time for the starting pitcher to make way for relievers.

After allowing a hit to Emilio Bonifacio and walking Robinson Cano, he proceeded to hit Dominican third baseman Davel Lugo with one of his pitches. The Venezuelan leader opted out of his replacement and Jorge Cavanario came in his place.

With the bases loaded, Cavanario, one of the Dominicans’ biggest threats in the game, retired Ramón Hernández on a ground ball to shortstop.

Please stand up and applaud Ricky 🔪🔥 pic.twitter.com/Iuv8H7xNpX – Sharks of La Guerra (@tiburones_net) 10 February 2024

Three days earlier, Pinto pitched five complete innings of six hits and one earned run against the Mexican team during Miami 2024, striking out 8 while striking out 14 total.