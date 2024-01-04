Woman had gone to relative’s place, died on the way (details) LaPatilla.com





With three bullets he killed a woman in La Bima sector of Carapita.

For crimes without punishment / Rosibel Cristina Gonzalez

At 8:30 a.m. on January 1, Rosaura Farias, 57, left the area where she lived. The woman was with her relatives since last night to celebrate the arrival of another relative of hers who died due to a terminal illness.

According to witnesses, she was preparing to return to her home in El Junquito, but a man stopped her from going to the area where many of the invaders live. The man shot her and the woman fell to the ground. Then he got up, walked several steps and fell again.

Relatives heard the gunshots and ran to help him.

The subject wanted to shoot him again, but the action was stopped by the victim’s relatives, who surrounded him to protect him. The man fled the area.

Eyewitness statements indicate that the culprit wanted to snatch her belongings and when she resisted, he shot her.

Others indicated that they were seen arguing.

The woman was taken to Miguel Pérez Carreño Hospital, where she died at 4:00 a.m. the next day. According to medical reports, a projectile pierced his left lung.

