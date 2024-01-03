You’ll Win $1 Million If You Build a Better Version of the Whopper

Burger King, an American fast food chain specializing in hamburgers, will offer one million dollars to anyone who can invent an improved version of the Whopper.



Therefore, customers will have until March 17 this year to enter the “Million Dollar Whopper” contest.

On the other hand, this competition aims to re-invent the classic hamburger with new ingredients.

In this sense, Marketing Director, Pat O’Toole, said that this competition shows how Burger King intends to work with the way diners interact.

“More than 50% of guests customize their Whopper sandwiches and now the possibilities for what those customizations include are endless,” O’Toole said.

millionaire award

The winner of the contest will be sold the new, personalized “Whopper” for a limited time at all Burger King locations nationwide. Of course, all this added to the million dollar original prize.

Similarly, the marketing executive said that this is an opportunity for customers. Their goal is to “experience and share your creation using the power of artificial intelligence.”

Additionally, as advertised on Burger King’s website, there are approximately 200,000 ways to customize the Whopper.

However, certain requirements must be met to participate in the “Million Dollar Whopper Contest”. For example, a Burger King Royal Perks account is required.

Similarly, participants must be legal residents of the United States and over the age of 18. However, no purchase is necessary to participate in the contest.

Many expectations have been created through the competition. It is important to clarify here that the presentations will be evaluated by a panel of judges later this year to select the winner.

These judges will select the three most outstanding Whopper sandwich creations and the finalists will attend Burger King headquarters in Miami. Once located at the headquarters, the contestants must finalize their sandwich ideas.

Meanwhile, Burger King customers will also be able to try three Whopper sandwiches and vote for their favorite.



