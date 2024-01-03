Betting houses fear Travis Kelce’s big Super Bowl

The tight end is one of the three players who are favorites to score at any given time

Las Vegas – Just a few days ago Super Bowl, something interesting develops Caesars Sportsbook:More bets on the tight end Kansas City Chiefs, Travis KelceFavorite to score a touchdown in Sunday’s game san francisco 49ers In general.

“I can’t think of any other player who demands so much attention,” he said. craig mucklowVice President of Operations Caesars Sportsbook.

travis kels He is one of three players who are favorites to score Super Bowl, Kelce is listed as an approximately -110 anytime scoring option. Niners running back, Christian McCaffreyIt’s about -230 to find the end zone and the running back Chiefs, isia pachecoIs at -125.

Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl LVIII MVP candidate. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

But Kelce is the biggest concern for sportsbooks, and it’s something sportsbooks have become accustomed to, and not just this season, when the pop star Taylor Swift Came into his life.

She recalls, “Before the rumor about who he was dating, he was good and still gets good support (by punters) every week.” adam pullenDeputy Director of Operations Caesars Sportsbook,

In draftkingsKelce is the most popular bet to score the game’s first touchdown and, other than the two starting quarterbacks, has drawn more than twice as many bets as any other player to be named the game’s MVP.l Super Bowl.

“A good day for Kelce is a bad day for bookmakers,” Mucklow insisted.