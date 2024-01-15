Zine: the new nicotine craze that attracts teenagers to social networks

About 1.5% of students in the United States have tried zines. (Reuters/Anna Ringstrom)

In a dynamic scenario of consumption nicotinehas emerged new productand with full force Social Networks is attracting the curiosity of teenagers In United States and Europe, wave of vapingBecause of which July And it changed perceptions of tobacco among teens: Instead of a negative habit, the device made it cool. and now it comes zine, with an absolutely disruptive proposition. is about nicotine in small bagswith flavors Like coffee, mint or citrus. This is going viral fast TIC Toc not only did zine became popular but created a group zynfluencers With the ability to make an impact among teenagers, they are always eager for new things and experiences.

Arguments for and against zine Resounds in a familiar echo, but this time the dialogue has been amped up Hashtags And video. This incident marks the beginning of a new battle in the complex region tobacco alternatives: Some companies, like Philip Morris Internationalpromote zine For adults, while experts and regulators evaluate its potential benefits and risks, parents remain concerned.

zine It comes packed in small, discreet bags nicotine and flavor, which are located between the gums and lips. His presence in TIC Toc This has raised concerns among politicians and parents about the possibility of it becoming a new nicotine product to appeal to teenagers, as has happened July, Opinion of the zine, marketed by Philip Morris International, is divided: for some, it is an opportunity to wean adults off cigarettes; Others warn about its potential to attract younger audiences.

Statistics show that about 1.5% Middle and high school students in the United States told that they have used these nicotine pouches Although this figure is less than last year 10% who smoke electronic cigarettes, is important. Ease of access and its expansion Social platforms like TikTokWhere zynfluencers play an important role, suggesting that zines could pave the way for new nicotine users Rather than serving exclusively as an alternative for existing smokers. Additionally, its lack of smoke or vapor allows it to be hidden from adults and convinces teens that it is a healthy choice despite the potential harm.

zynfluencers represents a new wave of digital influence, focused on TIC Toc, Unlike traditional influencers, who promote zine They don’t necessarily come from a huge fan base; However, they find their place in the nicotine user community, especially among those interested in Alternatives to traditional tobacco, Zinfluencers’ posts range from demonstrations of how to “enjoy” a bag of zin to reviews of the different flavors and dosages available. they also share personal experiences or challenges Which includes the product.

zynfluencers They have created a unique lexicon that runs through their publications, including words such as “zinnies” or “zinners”, thus developing a subculture that resonates with teenagers and young adults. They not only increase the visibility of the product but also establish it as an element Desirable in youth social circle,

Despite the explosive growth of zineWith sales reaching US$1.8 billion Annual growth of more than 60%, its health risks remain the subject of analysis. United States Food and Drug Administration (fda) and the scientific community is investigating its effects, particularly among adolescents. Some preliminary studies even suggest These nicotine pouches may not be an effective alternative to cigarettes.Given the slow rate at which they release nicotine compared to the almost immediate effect of cigarettes.

access to zine The market raises serious concerns about the dangers associated with nicotine use among teenagers. He appeal to tastes and the notion of zine From one side “Clean” alternative to cigarettes Increase the risk of youth becoming addicted nicotine, which has consequences beyond the act of consuming the product. nicotine is a heavy drug Which can significantly interfere with the brain development of teenagers and young adults, affecting key areas responsible for learning, attention and impulse control.

The risks of youth nicotine use are not limited to aspects of dependence, but also include the potential effects on mental health, such as increased anxiety and depressive tendencies. In-spite of this zine Protects, not eliminates, harmful byproducts of combustible tobacco Inherent Dangers of Nicotine in it’s own. Furthermore, the consumption of zine This can happen among teenagers establish pattern addictive behavior and Normalize the use of nicotine productspotentially paving the way for the use of more harmful forms of tobacco in the future.

emergency of zine Attraction on and between social networks teenagers They become a challenge for parents. Experts suggest the importance of maintaining open communication with children about Dangers of smoking, vaping, and using products like zine, Communicating with curiosity rather than an accusatory or judgmental tone can help parents better understand their child’s relationship with zines, given that Use Is a part of teenage behavior,

They also need to explain that powerful marketing campaigns, both on traditional and social networks, can design the future of smoking.

The controversy surrounding the zine has reached the political arena in the United States, pitting Democrats and Republicans against each other. Charles Schumer, Democratic senator from New York, has called for examining zines designed to appeal to teenagers. Meanwhile, the figures conservatives like tucker carlson They defend the product and promote unproven benefits such as “increased male vitality and mental acuity”.