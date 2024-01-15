12 left: Cincinnati Reds adjusted roster

cincinnati reds Made roster moves.

the whole of National League Central Division Will play this Thursday, March 7th spring training, will be rival chicago cubs, The meeting has been held in the stadium Goodyear Ballpark Of Arizona, The time is 8:05 pm Eastern Time. cincinnati reds He has a record of six wins and five losses.

The team management took some decisions before tonight’s game. 12 changes were made in the roster. one in official statement A statement released on social networks announced the names of the players who were assigned to the training camp. minor league,

The Cincinnati Reds removed 12 players from the roster.

“Roster Activities for March 7:

reassigned to camp minor league

RHP Julian Aguirre

If Edwin Arroyo

IF Tyler Callinhan

Blake Dunn’s

LHP Jacob Heatherly

rhp rate loader

RHP Zach Maxwell

matt nelson

RHP Chase Patty

LHP River San Martin

C Michael Trautwein

C Daniel Velozin

52 players are left in the camp big league,

These types of reappointments are common this time of year. In the preseason, teams shape their rosters Major League Opening Day, Many of these players may get another chance spring training, The deduction is usually made with the guests.

cincinnati reds Starting a very good campaign in 2023. they were 10 games behind milwaukee brewers In the division. However, they were only two challenges away miami marlins And Arizona Diamondbacks for the last quota of wild card,

like the rise of new people eli de la cruz He gave oxygen to a franchise in complete rebuilding. The development of these young personalities can be promoted cincinnati reds will be back soon post season, The last time he qualified was in 2020.