Mindful walking, the method of walking that Harvard University recommends for living a healthy 100 years old

He walk carefully Is walking technique favorite of Harvard University to lead us to a healthy longevity, For the past few months, Harvard has been taking practicing mindfulness as a fundamental tool for live longer with health, He healthy aging is one of the fundamental objectives of the new Thich Nhat Hanh Center To pay full attention to public health, relating to Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, In particular, the program take care of our future, focuses on this topic. Harvard wants to show how mindfulness practice This is the key to healthy longevity. Yes walk Doing it in a mindfulness style is key to well-being and disease prevention Score points not only in middle age But even in childhood, in youth, even in old age… a powerful way of walking. Renew yourself inside and out,

You may be interested in



12 Japanese habits that are replicated around the world because they are the key to their longevity and happiness

12 Japanese habits that are replicated around the world because they are the key to their longevity and happiness



how to practice walk carefullyHarvard’s proposed walking method

As experts at the Harvard Center point out, “The conscious life This does not require any special equipment. can be done in anytime anywhere, And if you step away from exercise for a while, it’s easy to get back into it. Some? deep breaths can help you Reset, Refocus and Commit, To start practicing it, they suggest us to start practicing it conscious breathingIn this eat carefully and in the walk carefully, these are three keys ofwalk carefully,

walk in the light , try to get out of your thoughts distraction, pending or problem S. And, of course, silence your cell phone. when you practice walk carefully All this just gets in the way and the environment is what matters.

, try to get out of your thoughts S. And, of course, silence your cell phone. when you practice All this just gets in the way and the environment is what matters. walk focusing on your breathing , The combination of breathing and steps creates a Rhythm that helps calm the mind , “Breathing and counting are important,” he explains. Michelle Stanton , fitness expert. “Coordinate your steps with your inhales and exhales. Take four steps while inhaling, four steps while exhaling , You can increase those counts while resting.”

, The combination of breathing and steps creates a , “Breathing and counting are important,” he explains. , fitness expert. “Coordinate your steps with your inhales and exhales. , You can increase those counts while resting.” Walk consciously. Use the act of walking as an opportunity to become more aware. “Try to be really be present while walking, Pay attention to what’s happening around you and Feel the wind and sun on your body, Pay attention to what you hear: birds singing, leaves rustling“Michelle Stanton suggests.

Why does mindful walking help you achieve healthy longevity?

He walk carefully It is a mixture of moderate exercise and meditation, The simplicity of this exercise allows you to plan it at any time of the day: while walking down the street going somewhere, when you make a to break in your working day To find a moment of peace or even while out and about walk your pet, “The repetitive nature of walking makes it a natural activity for meditation or self-reflection,” explains Harvard Medical School, In this walk carefully We get benefits at physical and mental level. science has shown that walk 21 minutes a daycan reduce the risk of heart disease up to 30. It also reduces the risk of diabetes and cancer. blood pressure And this cholesteroland maintains Healthy Mind, Exercise can also improve Memory And thinking skills. Research shows mindfulness is an effective tool reduce stress levels And calm down.