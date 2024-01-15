12 year old boy killed in school shooting in Finland

(CNN) —A child has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a school in Finland, according to the national police.

The age of the victims was 12 years. One suspect, aged 12 and a student at the same school, fled on foot but was later captured by police in a suburb north of the Finnish capital Helsinki, according to the country’s public broadcaster, YLE.

The incident occurred at Virtola Primary School in the city of Vantaa, about 18 kilometers north of Helsinki. Wiertola School has two locations and has approximately 800 students and approximately 90 staff members.

“The Vantaa shooting is extremely shocking. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the other students and staff at Viertola School,” Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and awaiting updates from the authorities.”

YLE cited Usima Oriental police as saying that police were initially called to the scene at 9:08 a.m. local time.

Students remained inside their classrooms after the shooting, YLE reported, with “authorities asking people in the area to stay away from the school and not allow strangers inside.”

