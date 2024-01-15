Triple Atexa Bonus! New international promotion for $4

Etecsa sale is back! Cuban Telecommunications Company has launched a new international recharge promotion and we bring you all the details.

After several months of general mobile recharge offers from abroad in Cuba, the company has resumed discounting its promotions in search of foreign exchange earnings. Again, the advertising is misleading. We tell you.

“Triple profits in one promo! Available through international distributors for only 75 Cuban pesos,” he communicated through his social networks.

But, as we already know. Recharges applicable to these types of promotions are only applicable if they are made from outside Cuba.

What is included in the recharge of Etecsa Triple Bonus?

From April 3 to April 30, people who make an international recharge of 75.00 CUP in Cuba will receive three benefits!

8 GB to browse all networks,

80 more minutes for calls

80 SMS for sending messages.

Keep in mind that all these benefits will be valid for 30 days from recharge. Additionally, you should be aware that, when activating this promotion, the recharged amount (75.00 CUP) will not be reflected in your main balance.

What actions can I take with the Triple Bonus?

With the 8GB bonus valid for 30 days, you can browse sites on all networks, both national and international, without any limits. Remember that the discount applies for every MB consumed.

Additionally, the minutes and SMS bonuses will be used for international calls and messages.

And if you already have a current bonus from a previous promotion (data, minutes, SMS, etc.), don’t worry! They will be credited with this promotion and will expire 30 days after recharge. it shows Etecsa.

Where can I recharge my mobile phone in Cuba?

Remember that you cannot do this international promotion in MLC stores or with a USD account in MiTransfer wallet.

You will be able to avail recharges only if they come from abroad through Etecsa’s international distributors.

Etecsa International Distributor:

How much does an Etecsa recharge really cost?

Recharging the Etecsa doesn’t cost more than 75 Cuban pesos. Someone from abroad will charge you about $4, but they will always pay in foreign currency.