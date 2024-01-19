70% of users consider changing their current coverage

According to a study conducted by the consulting firm D’Alessio Irol, 70% of prepaid drug users in Argentina are considering the possibility of changing their current health coverage , The reason for this is A rapid increase was recorded services in recent months.

The survey was conducted online in the month of January, and included responses from 1,240 respondents over 18 years of age from different regions of Argentina.

The impact of price increases does not discriminate and affects all middle income levels. , Even those with more resources feel pressured by costs And look for options in other prepaid companies that offer similar plans,” the report detailed.

The main results of the report show that 26% of users consider leaving While your current provider looks for other private coverage 10% assess the possibility of relying solely on the public health system.

In case of people belonging to lower-middle socio-economic class, 18% may be forced to leave Even fully prepaid medication systems.

Furthermore, young people under the age of 34 are the most unstable in their choices and half of them Actively looking for options to replace your current prepaid or social work.

Faced with the changes implemented, 58% of those surveyed announced that they plan to make some changes with their prepaid medicine company, while 34% indicated no and 8% have not yet taken any decision in this regard.

Faced with this scenario, the report revealed various options considered by users: 16% would get the same plan in another prepaid plan, 14% would maintain their current prepaid plan but switch to a lower priced plan and 10% will look for another. Prepaid plan. Minimum plan.

On the other hand, 10% will choose to forego prepaid medication altogether, 5% will stick with the minimum plan but maintain their current prepaid plan, and 3% are thinking about taking out health insurance covering only the most serious and expensive. Covers.

Increase in prepaid payments in February

Following the megadecree initiated by the President, in which he issued a price freeze prepaid medicine It was told that Amount due they will have one Increase between 27% to 29% average in february

According to DNU, the government Now you will not have to allow increase in fees and companies they will have no limits For the difference between the price of the plan for young people (cheaper) and the rest. Meanwhile, companies are evaluating its implementation “Low Cost” Plans,