On Amazon Mexico you will find this one liter Baileys Coffee Creamer cheaper than in other online stores

After eating, enjoy coffee creamer to aid digestion while enjoying the taste. And if you want something special, we recommend this bottle baileys what you can find in Amazon Mexico at an incredible price of 459 pesos Compared to other stores where it is around between 479 pesos and 793 pesos.

Baileys, Original 1L, Whiskey Cream, creamy, smooth and sweet, with vanilla and chocolate, from Ireland. *Some prices may have changed since last review

This bottle is a one litre, completely original Irish Cream, with hints of vanilla and chocolate. It contains 17% alcohol and It is recommended to serve it on the rocks or mix it with some coffee of your choice., You can also pair it with some special dessert or ice cream.

Additionally, if you purchase Amazon Prime Not only will you get free shipping, but delivery can be scheduled for the next day (depending on your zip code) or up to and including weekends when you order.





