Two men arrested for the murder of a Cuban doctor in Las Tunas may have confessed to the crime

At least two people will be detained in Las Tunas for the murder of Cuban doctor Iván de Prada Silva, who was murdered in the Puerto Padre municipality last weekend, and may have confessed to the crime.

Sources close to the case gave this information to independent media Cubanet The two arrested have confessed to the crime, but details have yet to be specified.

“Confessions, in themselves, are not evidence,” he told the aforementioned media, which must corroborate the statements of those who confessed, and reconstruct the facts, linking everything with the results of the autopsy and visiting criminal experts. will be.” Alberto Méndez, lawyer, writer and freelance journalist, who lives in the municipality where the events took place.

The death of Dr. Iván de Prada Silva caused an uproar in Puerto Padre where dozens of people said goodbye to him.

“This morning, the Puerto Rican health community is in mourning to learn of the death of Dr. Iván de Prada Silva, who had a rich professional career both as a doctor and as an outstanding cadre, holding senior positions in the organization. Were employed. .” the official profile said.

“Ivan de Prada was a doctor by profession. He spent most of his career in management positions in public health institutions. He became Municipal Director of Public Health of Puerto Padre in 2013 and served under the direction of the Rafael Left Polyclinic. He was also part of so-called medical missions in Venezuela and Bolivia,” Cubanate reported.