Usher, Beyoncé’s babysitter and nanny? Singer sets things straight

These are rumors we didn’t see coming… For several days, speculation has been growing and circulating on the web, according to assistant teacher was a babysitter Beyoncé, The two world famous artists may have been very close indeed, to the extent that they founded a relationship between nanny and child, Interpreter this Wednesday 31 January “Yes” Finally answered to be able to clarify things. It was with Shannon Sharp, as part of her podcast “Club She She”, that she spoke candidly about the topic.

Usher, Beyonce’s grandmother?

“Darryl Simmons (American musician, editor’s note) had a group called The Dolls. And he came to Atlanta for the first time. This was before Destiny’s Child was formed (Beyoncé’s group, editor’s note)”started by explaining assistant teacher, Before claiming that he actually did so “reserve” The 42-year-old singer when he was younger. He says : “I think he was watching them while they were doing something in the house. I had to look up to them because I was like the authority figure, the teenager at that time.”, Despite everything, the artist confirms that he was never “Maternal grandmother” Of Beyoncénor its “Baby Sitter”As some suggest.

Usher’s praise for Beyonce

If they were close enough in their youth, assistant teacher The artistic ability of, in particular, was immediately noticed Beyoncé, When she was asked on the show whether she knew that she was going to be famous, she simply said that she knew. “A talent, a brilliance and a shine different from others”, As far as Destiny’s Child in general is concerned, he believes: “When I looked at them, I knew there was something very special about all of them”, Praise and notions that ultimately proved true Beyoncé One of the most famous and listened to female artists of all time today.

Back in the headlines again?

If assistant teacher Long considered an essential American singer, his French fame has declined somewhat. But is it possible that he will come into limelight again? As a reminder, in 2023, the singer held several concerts in France. Tickets were also sold very expensive! Testament to the enthusiasm that still surrounds the artist. at any price, assistant teacher He still feels very proud of the career he was able to accomplish. He also announced that a display box was being checked. Super Bowl Was “Honor of a Lifetime”, Because yes, later Rihanna In 2023, it’s Usher’s turn to perform on stage during this major sporting event. A source also told the New York Post: “Beyonce, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson all had memorable moments. And now that Usher is coming on stage, he wants to do something different, unforgettable and extraordinary.”,