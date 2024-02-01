Ivan Alonso was disqualified after an altercation with Miguel Herrera

Cruz Azul’s sporting director was suspended for a month after fight with Xolos technical director

Sports Director of blue Cross, ivan alonsoWill be disqualified for one month dispute what did he have Miguel ‘Piozo’ HerreraAt the end of the match between Celeste Machine and Tijuana Xolos, at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. On his part, the coach of the Border team will only receive a financial penalty.

after the game between blue Cross And Tijuana Xolos, ivan alonso scolded miguel herreraWho had recently commented about the sports director blue Cross, for what reason an argumentDue to which a ban was imposed for both the characters.

Iván Alonso looked for Miguel Herrera at the end of the match between Cruz Azul and Xolos. Imago7/Etzel Espinosa

“The disciplinary commission determined (1) To be financially sanctioned and disqualified for a period of one month To the Sports Director of Cruz Azul Club, ivan daniel alonso vallejoBecause at the end of the match corresponding to Matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura tournament, between the clubs blue Cross And club tijuana“Conducted inappropriately, in the area designated for the press conference, thus violating the Mexican Football Federation’s sanctions regulations,” the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement.

In the reviewed video you can see how ivan alonso scolded the coach Tijuana XolosClaiming that “you have no respect for people”, while lice herrera He asks him, “What did I say to you?”, to which the Uruguayan manager replies, “You don’t remember any… You insulted the coach and me.” All this happened in a hallway of the stadium and in front of many media present.

“Similarly, in respect of the Technical Director Miguel Ernesto Herrera AguirreHe will also be financially sanctioned for violating Article 71, paragraph b) of the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, the Disciplinary Commission report said.

Article 71, paragraph “b”, of the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation establishes financial penalties for “conduct detrimental to ‘fair play’, sport, fair play and federal football in general”.