This cordless vacuum cleaner is discounted on Amazon

The KOHE K10 vacuum cleaner has a 500-watt brushless motor

If you use a corded vacuum cleaner when cleaning your home and are thinking about purchasing a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t have one so you don’t have to rely on having a plug nearby, you may be interested in the KOHE K10 Can. This broom vacuum cleaner has a 36% off on amazon, which means Saving of 80 euros compared to the recommended price, Well, the reviews are very positive.

The MSRP of the KOHE K10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is 219.99 euros when it is not on sale, but you can now buy it on Amazon for only 139.99 euros. It is noteworthy that it has rarely been this cheap, so it is An opportunity you can’t miss, Needless to say, this is a real deal and we don’t know when it will be available.

The KOHE K10 vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 33 kPa and a 500-watt brushless motor, which allows it to remove all types of dirt, from the finest dust to pet hair. Besides, It has four power levels that you can adjust as per your needs:Automatic mode, high suction power, eco mode and low suction power. This way you can adapt the suction to the type of surface and save battery.

Another advantage of the KOHE K10 vacuum cleaner is its six-stage filter system, which uses multiple cyclone technology to separate dust from the air. The filter is washable and reusable, making it easy to maintain. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the brush has five LED lights to help you see dust in dark areas or under furniture. Besides, It can be converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner To clean other surfaces like sofa, curtains or car.

KOHE K10 battery capacity is 2,200 mA Offers autonomy of up to 55 minutes in low power mode, and up to 15 minutes in high power mode. The battery takes approximately 4 hours to charge.

In short, the KOHE K10 vacuum cleaner is A very interesting option to keep your home clean and dust free, Furthermore, it has impressive features that make it very efficient and versatile. Don’t hesitate and get it before it runs out or the offer ends, you won’t be disappointed.

