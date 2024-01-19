According to WHO, cancer cases will increase by 77% in 2050 compared to 2022.

According to the agency, the most developed countries are expected to experience the largest absolute increase, with an additional 4.8 million new cases in 2050 compared to 2022.



on the eve of world cancer day which is celebrated on 4th February World Health Organization (WHO) More than 35 million new cases of cancer are predicted by 2050, representing a 77% increase compared to 20 million cases in 2022, and warn that tobacco, alcohol and obesity are behind the rapid rise of the disease. are “key factors”.

“He Tobacco, Alcohol and Obesity are the major factors behind increasing incidence of cancerWhen Air pollution remains one of the fundamental causes of environmental risk factors“WHO Cancer Agency and said International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Similarly, WHO also disseminated the results Survey of 115 countries shows most states do not adequately fund priority cancer services and palliative care as part of universal health coverage.

“More than 35 million new cases of cancer are predicted in 2050, a 77% increase from the 20 million cases projected in 2022,” it said in a statement.

Apart from this it was also told ‘Rapidly increasing’ global cancer burden reflects both aging and population growthas well as changes in people’s exposure to risk factors, many of which are related Socio-economic development factors.

According to WHO organization this is expected The most developed countries experience the greatest absolute growth, An additional 4.8 million new cases are expected in 2050 compared to 2022.

However, the largest increase in percentage, By 142%, it is estimated that countries with low Human Development Index (HDI) will register it.

According to WHO, “countries in the middle range of the HDI will experience 99% of the increase.” Cancer mortality rates in these countries “will nearly double by 2050.”

“Those with the fewest resources to manage the burden of cancer will be most affected,” Freddy Bray, head of the IARC Cancer Surveillance Branch, said in the text.

“Life expectancy should not be determined by where one lives.”

For her part, Cary Adams, director of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), pointed out that “despite advances in early detection of cancer and the treatment and care of patients, Significant disparities in cancer treatment outcomes Not only between high- and low-income regions of the world, but also within countries.

In this sense, he stressed that “life expectancy should not be determined by where a person lives” and stressed that “governments need the tools to prioritize cancer care and ensure that exist so that everyone has access to affordable, quality services.” “It is not just a question of resources, but also of political will.” The expert said.