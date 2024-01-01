A+ professional category for doctors, the first step towards status

After months of campaigning in the desert due to Health Ministry immobility jose minonesMedical unionism now hopes to be redirected Monica Garcia conversation for him occupational reclassification, “We believe it can be done,” he stressed this Wednesday. tomas toranzoPresident of State Confederation of Medical Associations (CESM), which has already been shipped with power plants Catalonia, Andalusia and Euskadi, a letter to the new Minister to express his growing dissatisfaction with the ‘continued complaining’ at both economic and professional levels. In fact, A1+ This is a priority and the group is keen to reach “Wherever it’s needed” to make it. But Toranzo assures that this will be “the first step”, “towards the formation ofstatute with specific regulation For doctors.” “Because we’re different,” he says.

Key people responsible for CESM, Metges of Catalonia (MC), The Andalusian Medical Union (SMA) and Euskadi Medical Union (SMEs) sign this letter in which they demand the Health Minister “Special category for medical personnel”, as well as cuts to “full recovery of additional pay” over the past decade. They estimate the economic loss to be between 16,000 and 18,000 euros per doctor. In what sense, Mabel ArciniegaThe general secretary of SMEs has condemned that “small recoveries” in pay have been made en masse and linearly while doctors faced higher cuts (up to 10 per cent compared to 0.5 per cent for occupations such as guards or security staff. ).

“But this is more than a remuneration problem,” the unionists said. rafael ojedaThe President of SMA has highlighted that What is at stake is that “there are doctors in healthcare”., especially in primary care. “We need such measures Attract professionals to SNS“, he ruled.

Union leaders said the problem has reportedly worsened “Transfer of Powers” Till now it was limited only to doctors and other professional categories.

“The administration has done something that we are In protest All unions. This is a claim pure and simple that is related to better patient care,” concluded Gabriel del Pozo, Secretary General of CESM.

Revision of EBEP for A1+

The solution, union organizations have concluded, involves the creation of a specific statute for medical personnel. And this is the “first step” Consolidation of A1+ (through an amendment to the Basic Law of Public Employees) that “recognizes the competencies” and improves the remuneration of the medical group. “Reclassification was already negotiated in the framework law when I was minister Carolina Darias, The administration postponed it because it saw that it was a delicate issue, and now it seems that it can be addressed again in the negotiation area,” Tomas Toranzo explained.

The doctor emphasizes that this reorganization of EBEP professional groups on the basis of the Bologna plan “should have been done 10 years ago.” His appeal is that a doctor has to go through six years of career and one year of studying for competitive examinations before passing.four or five years of specialized training, “with weekly working days of 50, 60 or 70 hours.” “Recognition must live up to this training requirement and personal sacrifice.”

In this regard Toranzo has said that “the requirement levelTo both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Services jose luis escriva “is high”. “But We can’t allow ourselves to be equal (For other professional groups) and we will be ready to go wherever necessary.

Garcia-Balcelles meets A1 nurse

In fact, this Friday there will be a meeting between Health Minister Monica Garcia; and Minister of Health of Catalonia, manel balsales, a meeting in which xavier leonartThe General Secretary of Metages de Catalunya recalled that a claim for A1 nursing would be on the table.

“We believe that just doing that reclassification would be another patch. We have to reformulate everything, open the watermelons and put each group on the basis of their training,” he said.