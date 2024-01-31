The League Cup groups were as follows: Teams

Mexico City , 01/31/2024 11:14:13





League Cup organized Groups announced For 2024 version In the competition, where Liga MX teams will look to avenge the dominance shown by MLS in the last tournament.

Both America and Columbus Crew for this year, current champion their respective braceswill not compete in the group stage and They are already waiting straight into the eliminatory,

Chicharito will face LA Galaxy

It is clear that there are 2 chivas in the west He is with the LA GalaxyFormer team of Chicharito Hernández. san jose earthquakeA club that Matias Almeida once managed closes the group.

defending championLionel Messi’s Inter Miami Share sector with Tigres and Puebla, The Rosario player will face Nahuel Guzmán, a footballer with whom he has been in the Argentina national team.

stripedThe club that performed better in the previous edition (fourth place) with pumasRogelio Funes Mori’s team and together Austin F.C.,

Cruz Azul will face Charlotte FCThe team that eliminated them first and philadelphia union

Leagues Cup 2024 starts from 26th JulyThe tournament will last for four weeks and will feature Mexican, American and Canadian teams facing each other.