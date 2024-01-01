All About Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Relationship

Romance rumors have been swirling between actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since the spring of 2023. They were first seen on Thursday, May 25, then again that Saturday. That night the pair were seen exiting a black SUV before enjoying an evening together.

They also had dinner at Sushi by Bou, with photos of them at the restaurant posted on Facebook by the sushi spot’s founder, Michael Sininski.

In the months since, they have continued to spark dating rumors. Here’s everything there is to know so far about Steinfeld’s rumored romantic interest Josh Allen.

Who is Josh Allen?

The football star once played for the University of Wyoming, and he was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft after his stellar performance as the MVP. The 27-year-old took a few years to acclimate to NFL life, then lived up to his reputation with an incredible 2020 season, leading the team to its first division title and playoff win since 1995.

Allen’s personal life has been a big part of his story, as he has been dating longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams for eight years.

amy sassaman,getty images

They first met in childhood, and even went to the Sadie Hawkins dance together in high school, but did not start dating until college. However, they have apparently parted ways. Fans of the player noted in May that he had stopped following Williams on social media, although there were still some snapshots of his ex-girlfriend on his timeline. Williams has unfollowed and deleted all of her photos with Allen.

How long have Allen and Steinfeld been dating?

Based on recent social media clues and recent sightings, it probably hasn’t been around much longer. Steinfeld was most recently dating Irish musician Niall Horan in early 2018. They broke up after less than a year.

“They separated months ago,” a source said. us weekly In December of the same year. “Niall finished his tour and had more free time, but Hailey’s work schedule really increased, so they didn’t have time for the relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, and People An insider exclusively reported that they had been “hanging out for a few weeks.”

,It’s new, but they’re having fun,” the source said.

Then in July 2023, over Independence Day weekend, the couple was spotted in Los Cabos and photographed smooching in the water. Steinfeld was wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses and had her arms wrapped around Allen’s neck as they kissed. She was also wearing sunglasses and her hair was wet while in the pool.

As of January 2024, it appears that Allen and Steinfeld are still together. On the 29th, following the end of the Bills’ season, the actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were photographed driving in Laguna Niguel, California.

Has Steinfeld been seen with Allen’s family?

Steinfeld was photographed shopping with Allen’s mother LaVonne on September 30. Women purchased Bills merchandise to support Allen at Leveled Up Buffalo in East Aurora, New York. The shop shared a photo on its Instagram of Lavon and Steinfeld posing with owner Lindsay Vega.