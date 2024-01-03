A UCLM student, one of Spain’s brightest future doctors

The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) has once again topped the tests for Resident Internal Physicians (MIRs) held on January 20. between 11,755 applicants have passed the cut-off marksStudent of the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, Gabriel Portero Campillo has a best finish of eighth.

Total, 23,437 people Have participated in these access tests for specific health training conducted by the Ministry of Health. According to the UCLM report, all of them were eligible for one of the 11,607 places offered, 8,772 of them in the field of medicine.

In addition to Gabriel, who won first place in the Exceptional Career Award for the record, Five other Castilian-La Mancha students from Albacete’s Faculty of Medicine have made it into the top one hundred.

The first fifty notes are with Gabriel Angela Lopez Rojo and her brother Eloy Portero Campillo in positions 36 and 47, respectively. Along with this, Angela Lopez Rojo has also secured second place in the Extraordinary Career Award according to the record.

UCLM highlights, “The Dean of the Faculty of Medicine extends its congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the cut-off marks, especially to Gabriel, Angela and Eloy.”