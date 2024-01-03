This is how Galaxy AI on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra changes what you see in the world

It is clear that the quality of the photos we get from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone is extraordinary, but what if we could do more with them? This is what Galaxy AI allows us to do and the results are spectacular.

Samsung is changing the world through the lens of the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The example that we can see in the image is very typical. A wonderful setting like a beach, a perfect image… but spoiled because we have people who sneak into it.

To use its generative AI functions, you do not need to install new smart software or applications, everything is integrated into the famous Samsung Galaxy Gallery. We choose any image, click on edit and we will see the possibilities that Galaxy AI makes available to us.

With Galaxy AI you only have to select the element we want to eliminate – and you don’t even need to be precise because the system recognizes what we want to indicate – if in this case it is casting a shadow. So we recommend that you also mark it, and that’s it, we can leave the image clean as if we had captured a moment when they were not there. Here you have the result to compare:

And “fixing” those photos of trips, vacations and moments is one of the main uses of Galaxy AI and the examples are innumerable, such as when we want to create a specific image of “touching” a building and that, almost never , remains as we thought. This can now be fixed:

At this point, we can also give an additional “point” to a situation that might not have turned out so great:

Optimize your photos with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features

On the other hand, these cases are quite common but the truth is that this is only one option among all the things that we can do with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The possibilities that Galaxy AI allows us open up an infinite creative field. For example, why is the size of an object in a photo not changed? Again it is as simple as selecting it and editing it with new artificial intelligence functions.

Simple and easy, and as you can see, it’s all within the Gallery app itself. The result, again, is almost “magical”, and here’s a more interesting example:

And by unleashing our creative side, the possibilities are endless and we can create really fun creations by playing with the shapes and sizes of objects and people.

The result, again before and after, is below and allows us to show another characteristic and that is that we have already used this image for another example but we can add it to this one with different results without any problem. Versions and changes may be made.

At this point, what happened to us with the Galaxy AI and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is that we started composing the shot by thinking a little about the results we wanted to achieve, and then, the results are on another level:

We could give you hundreds more examples and show you how useful and fun it is to experiment with the Galaxy AI in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is why the only advice we have is if you’re looking for a smartphone like this. Looking for one that offers you not only some spectacular and top-notch photos, but also has the ability to change the world and unleash your creativity thanks to AI, at the moment, in general, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series And especially there is no better option than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. ,