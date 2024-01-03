This is how Galaxy AI on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra changes what you see in the world

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 53 Views

It is clear that the quality of the photos we get from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone is extraordinary, but what if we could do more with them? This is what Galaxy AI allows us to do and the results are spectacular.

A young woman walking on the beach holding a titanium black Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone in her hand while using the photo application on her Galaxy S24 series smartphone with advanced zoom up to 10x. Using artificial intelligence (AI) functions.

Samsung is changing the world through the lens of the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The example that we can see in the image is very typical. A wonderful setting like a beach, a perfect image… but spoiled because we have people who sneak into it.

To use its generative AI functions, you do not need to install new smart software or applications, everything is integrated into the famous Samsung Galaxy Gallery. We choose any image, click on edit and we will see the possibilities that Galaxy AI makes available to us.

4 Images are seen from the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera application, in which the new Artificial Intelligence function is used for photo retouching, where you can enhance the image by using stabilizers and filters to get better brightness and contrast without losing Apart from this, objects and people can be removed quickly. Resolution.

With Galaxy AI you only have to select the element we want to eliminate – and you don’t even need to be precise because the system recognizes what we want to indicate – if in this case it is casting a shadow. So we recommend that you also mark it, and that’s it, we can leave the image clean as if we had captured a moment when they were not there. Here you have the result to compare:

You see 2 before and after images of a photo taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone camera using the new artificial intelligence function for photo retouching where you can quickly remove objects and people.

And “fixing” those photos of trips, vacations and moments is one of the main uses of Galaxy AI and the examples are innumerable, such as when we want to create a specific image of “touching” a building and that, almost never , remains as we thought. This can now be fixed:

We see a young man at a historical monument where he is posing for a photo of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Using artificial intelligence functions to enhance the image.

At this point, we can also give an additional “point” to a situation that might not have turned out so great:

We see a boy bouncing a little while playing basketball. And through the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Using AI Artificial Intelligence functions, the user retouches the image to enlarge the image by changing the position of the person without altering the background and without losing image quality and resolution.

Optimize your photos with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features

On the other hand, these cases are quite common but the truth is that this is only one option among all the things that we can do with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The possibilities that Galaxy AI allows us open up an infinite creative field. For example, why is the size of an object in a photo not changed? Again it is as simple as selecting it and editing it with new artificial intelligence functions.

4 images are seen from the camera application of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, in which the new Artificial Intelligence function is used for photo retouching, where you can transform a van to mini size, which is on a local road, with There are more cars. The driver takes the picture with his S24 mobile phone.

Simple and easy, and as you can see, it’s all within the Gallery app itself. The result, again, is almost “magical”, and here’s a more interesting example:

You see 2 images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone camera application using the new artificial intelligence function for photographic design, where you can zoom in on a woman on her bicycle, who is on a local road, with But there are more cars. Where the driver takes a picture with his S24 mobile phone.

And by unleashing our creative side, the possibilities are endless and we can create really fun creations by playing with the shapes and sizes of objects and people.

We see 3 pictures of a boy playing basketball, jumping a little. And through the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, using AI artificial intelligence functions, the user retouches the image to change the position of the basketball without altering the background and losing image quality and resolution.

The result, again before and after, is below and allows us to show another characteristic and that is that we have already used this image for another example but we can add it to this one with different results without any problem. Versions and changes may be made.

We see 2 pictures of a boy playing basketball, jumping a little. Galaxy S24 Ultra. Using AI Artificial Intelligence functions, the user retouches the image to change the position of the basketball without altering the background and maintaining optimal quality and high resolution in the image.

At this point, what happened to us with the Galaxy AI and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is that we started composing the shot by thinking a little about the results we wanted to achieve, and then, the results are on another level:

We see 2 photos of two teenagers on a street in Spain. A user uses his Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone with a camera equipped with a Tele Quad system and AI artificial intelligence functions, retouching the image to magnify the size as if it were a giant person.

We could give you hundreds more examples and show you how useful and fun it is to experiment with the Galaxy AI in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is why the only advice we have is if you’re looking for a smartphone like this. Looking for one that offers you not only some spectacular and top-notch photos, but also has the ability to change the world and unleash your creativity thanks to AI, at the moment, in general, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series And especially there is no better option than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. ,

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

A new ocean has been discovered in the least expected place – teach me about science

Image Credit: 7 Inch from Pexels. Recently, a group of researchers has made an unexpected ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved