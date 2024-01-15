File photo of a police officer in Stavropol in the south of the country (Reuters/Eduard Kornienko)

Russian authorities said Friday that they had arrested Three people who were planning attacks in the south of the country, a week later Attack on Moscow concert hall will take at least one life 144 people.

The FSB security agency said it had “eliminated the terrorist activities of three citizens of one country.” Central AsiaRussian news agencies reported.

The three suspects “planned to commit a terrorist act.” explosion of a device in a public place in the field of stavropol“He added.

Russian television showed images of several people being pinned to the ground by FSB agents.

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material was found in the house of one of the suspects chemical substances, According to the news agency RIA Novosti,

Stavropol Territory is located in the North Caucasus region of southern Russia and borders others, including Dagestan and Chechnya.

This announcement came a week later Massacre at the Crocus City Concert Hall, on the outskirts of Moscow, which killed at least 144 people.

A week later, the Kremlin acknowledged that “radical Islamists” carried out the massacre. 12 people arrested, This also includes four suspected attackers from Tajikistan.

Nine of the 12 people have already been remanded in custody, but there has been no update on the other three (Moscow City Court press office/handout via Reuters)

But he has vented most of his anger on his arch enemy ukraine, It was asserted, without providing evidence, that Kiev was deeply involved in the attack. Kiev and its Western allies have dismissed the allegations as absurd.

And usa noted that weeks before last Friday’s attack it had issued a warning that extremists were planning to attack mass gatherings, including concerts, in Russia.

However, despite criticism of its inability to thwart the attack, the Kremlin has expressed full confidence in its security services.

Earlier on Friday, a Russian court had ordered Preventive detention of another suspect From last week’s attack. Nine of the 12 people have already been remanded in custody, but there is no update on the other three.

Group Islamic State (IS) has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack on European soil. But the Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine and the West of rapprochement,

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said it has evidence that “Ukrainian nationalists” were behind the attack and that they funded the gunmen through cryptocurrency payments from Ukraine.

He did not give details of the allegations.

(With information from AFP)