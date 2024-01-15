Addison Rae sucking her cherry in tiny bikini is ‘A10’

Addison Rae was totally cherry on top as she posed for a Polaroid-style snapshot on Instagram as she showed off her amazing figure in denim swimwear. The TikTok star and actress released hot shots in August 2023, making it another Hot Girl Summer and things kept blooming for her army of followers. Showing off her toned muscles and killer curves, Addison received over 600,000 fan likes, with close friend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian also dropping one like. Addison kept it trendy in tiny denim shorts and a matching top, proving you don’t have to be Britney Spears to rock the double denim look.

Article continues below advertisement

bikini and cherry

Scroll for photos. In a collage made up of four images, Addison stunned while showcasing her fierce cleavage and washboard abs in itty-bitty denim shorts that looked amazing against her toned, tanned legs.

With a matching swimwear top that exuded summer vibes, the social media favorite posed while popping a fresh cherry into her mouth, while also keeping her highlighted hair open. Wearing plenty of blush and red lips, but otherwise keeping it pretty low-key, Addison sent a little cute expression to the camera, while also keeping her emoji-only caption fun.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out more photos below!

Using a baby and cherry emoji, Addison nodded to the fruit in her photo, which immediately sparked comments from her fans. One fan said, “She’s a bad girl, she knows she’s a 10 year old.” “The most beautiful soul (and body),” replied another. Looking at Rae’s toned body, a third said: “Some good workouts in there.”

Addison makes cash on Instagram from brand shoutouts, but she’ll happily post for free as her followers continue to grow. Tea she is everything The star has also taken advantage of her fame with her own item beauty brand.

Article continues below advertisement

now go buy her lipstick

Addison founded Item Beauty in 2020.

“(My mother) was a makeup artist, and for performances in competitive dance, we would always wear super flashy makeup, like glitter eyeshadow and bright red lips and a lot of blush. So I feel like I was always around makeup. Growing up,” she said to coax, “I loved makeup and her love for it, it really promoted My Love for makeup.”

Regarding expanding its scope, despite it being in its infancy at the time, Edison further stated: There are a lot of things in store that are being talked about on a daily basis, adding: “But for now, Just hang in there because there’s going to be a lot of fun stuff moving forward and hopefully the collaboration will be really exciting.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Shower wins ‘Best Picture’