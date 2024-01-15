According to Samsung, these are the reasons why you should replace your Galaxy Note20 with the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Discover the 5 reasons why Samsung thinks you should hang up your Galaxy Note20 and buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The arrival of the Ultra range in the Galaxy S series meant the death of one of the most prestigious families of the Korean giant, the Galaxy Note, since, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most advanced flagships of the brand already included compatibility. The famous Note S-Pen.

Well, now, four years after the release of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Korean firm has published a report in which it includes 5 reasons why you should replace your Galaxy Note20 with the Galaxy S24 UltraAbout which we will explain in detail below.

A better S-Pen and a better quality screen

According to Samsung, the first reason that justifies the change from the Galaxy Note 20 to the new Galaxy S24 Ultra is that the latter has a renewed S-Pen that improves its user experience. Reducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra stylus latency by 68%,

Similarly, thanks to a new bright screen with a brightness of up to 2,600 nits and equipped with a Vision Booster function, you will be able to read any text completely, although the lighting of the scene isn’t the best. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s flat screen allows for the S-Pen “Works on the entire surface for the first time”,

More advanced hardware that improves device performance across the board

If you usually game with your mobile phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is several steps ahead of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy. It’s more powerful, it cools better And gives you vastly improved gaming performance thanks to Ray-tracing technology,

Obviously, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is more powerful as well as more efficient, as it is equipped with Larger capacity battery than Galaxy Note20 Ultra, 5,000 mAh vs 4,500 mAhWhich is also able to reduce the energy impact of less important tasks so that you can end the day without any problems.

An improved AI-powered camera system

Although the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra has an advanced camera system where the main protagonist is the 108 megapixel main sensor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra not only improves this hardware with a better sensor (200 MP), a faster lens and a zoom 110x spatial resolution. But it also includes a new cutting-edge visualization engine with a range of AI functions “Improving your ability to shoot, edit, and share the most beautiful and memorable photos”,

Among the AI ​​​​functionalities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras we should highlight a new night mode called Nightography, which will allow you to perform Sharper, brighter and smoother photos and videos than ever beforeEven in low light conditions and improved zoom thanks to the new 50-megapixel camera 5x and 10x optical zoom,

In addition, thanks to the “Generative Editing” function, once the photo has been taken you will be able to expand its frame by completing the edges that were not included in the original image and select an object from the photo. Enlarge, shrink, or remove it entirely,

A new set of AI features, Galaxy AI

With the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy AI debuts, A set of generic AI capabilities Of which the following are prominent:

“Circle to search” – a feature created jointly with Google that allows you Search Google by simply circling the item What you want to know more about

– a feature created jointly with Google that allows you What you want to know more about note help – A feature built into the native Samsung Notes app that takes care Will show you a summary of a note in a few seconds , checking its spelling and grammar and translating it into another language. Similarly this function also allows you Format your notes automatically with headings, headings, and paragraphs And organize and find a specific note in a more simple way

– A feature built into the native Samsung Notes app that takes care , checking its spelling and grammar and translating it into another language. Similarly this function also allows you And organize and find a specific note in a more simple way live translator :Galaxy AI also includes a live translator for calls supporting up to 13 languages ​​that will take care Translate what you say (and how the person on the other end of the line responds to you) in real time And it works with text messages too

:Galaxy AI also includes a live translator for calls supporting up to 13 languages ​​that will take care And it works with text messages too chat assistant : The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a chat assistant that will check your spelling and grammar and give you suggestions Right words and tone for all types of texts From messages to your boss to personal posts on social networks

: The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a chat assistant that will check your spelling and grammar and give you suggestions From messages to your boss to personal posts on social networks transcription assistant– Samsung Voice Recorder is now updated with “Transcript Assist”, an assistant that takes care Make a quick transcript of a class or meeting And it is also able to translate it into another language

Support for up to 7 years of operating system and security updates

The last reason why Samsung advises you to exchange your Galaxy Note20 Ultra for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is that the former is about to end support and the latter is about to end. Get Android updates and security patches for the next 7 years,

