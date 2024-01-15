Joanna Orozco cries while bidding farewell to Rayados fans at BBVA

jonathan orozco He ended his career as a footballer and for this, striped paid tribute to him in BBVA Stadium before the match against Toluca, the duel corresponding to Matchday 7 of the MX League’s Clausura 2024. The goalkeeper says goodbye to football as a player and does so with the team that has seen him born in this game.

SpiderAs many people knew him, entered the field of ‘Steel Giant’ With his family, as well as with former teammates who shared the field during his time with the Albiazules.

Jorge Urdiales, former director of Rayados and luis miguel salvadorIn addition to former football player Walter Ayovi, Jared BorghettiRicardo Osorio, Jesus Zavala, Juan de Dios Ibarra and William Paredes.

How was the tribute to Jonathan Orozco?

The royal board was headed by Pedro Esquivel, Manuel Filizola and jose antonio noriega They presented him with an honor on the playground; Similarly, a spectacular tifo was displayed in the stands with images of the former goalkeeper.

“Thank you, thank you very much for being present, thank you for supporting me, another Rayados fan and up Monterrey,” Joanna said as he said goodbye, with tears in his eyes, as did his children and wife.

Jonah Orozco trained in the youth academy striped And in 2005 he debuted as a technical director thanks to miguel herrera, Who gave him confidence. Being a true legend of the team, he remained in the team till 2016.

He moved abroad from 2017 to 2020 Santos Laguna and with Tijuana from 2020 to 2023, where after an injury he could not continue playing, although he mentioned that once he recovered, he would accept to play for free. MontereyBut this did not happen.

During his time as a footballer striped, orozco He was an important part in the victory of all three Concachampions (2011, 2012 and 2013), as well as Liga MX titles in the Apertura 2009 and Apertura 2010 tournaments.