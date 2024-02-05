Adele in concert in Munich, Joni Mitchell sings at the Grammys, Modiano in song…: “Music” news of the week

– “16 Dreams a Minute” by Stuck in the Sound. After making a name for themselves in the Parisian indie scene from the very beginning, the group from Montreal (93) returns to deliver the sixth album “16 Dreams a Minute”, available from Friday. The Breton public will be able to come and hear him during his tour, which will pass through Nantes on April 18, 2024 and Brest on April 26, 2024.

, “Jiggle” by Assi. Inspired by the dance heritage of Chick et Cool and The Gang and the Jungle, Raines skillfully merged disco, funk, electro and hip-hop. Two successful EPs, “Turbodisco” and “2032” were released in 2019 and 2022 respectively, and with over a hundred concerts, the Britten sextet presents its single “Right Love”, available on all platforms, before the arrival of its first album. Is. “Jiggle”, on 19 April.

“Memento”. Songs around Modiano. Journalist and jazz critic, Jean-François Mondot, inspired by reading Modiano, decided to independently send 13 texts to Dominique A., himself an unconditional reader of the Nobel Prize in Literature. He decided not only to interpret Mondot’s texts, which he did not know, but also to write the music under his real name, Dominique Ané. The single “The Fog and the Night” is a preview of the album to be released on 16 February.

“Way Back Home” by Saint DX. A very popular producer (Dameso, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Disise), Aurélien Haim, alias Saint DX, invites us to his home, with the debut album “Way Back Home”, to be released on January 26, for which He unveiled the clip for the title. “Jamais Vu the Day”.

“This Is Not My Body” from Oscar on Vacation. Two years ago, Oscar Aubry, alias Oscar Les Vacances, decided to devote himself entirely to composition and left for the Ardèche to create his first album in detail. “Ceci n’est pas mon corps” is a mixture of French ballad, pop and electronic music. The 24-year-old talks about his adolescence, his love stories, the modern world, his inner apocalypse, his masculinity, his children’s questions, flowers, death.

“The Reed Conservation Society” from The Reed Conservation Society. After three EPs in English, Reed Conservation Society is releasing the first completely French-speaking album “La Société de Preservation du Roseau” and it is available digitally on all platforms from Friday and on CD and LP within a few days . Stéphane Auznet and Mathieu Blanc will defend this record on stage on 23 February in Nantes, exclusively at the nouveau studio theatre.

2 Adele in Munich in August: registrations are open

Based in Las Vegas, Adele, who has not performed on a European stage since 2016, announces her arrival in Munich (Germany) on 2, 3, 9, 10, leaving her concerts in London in 2022, with four other dates Have been added on August 14, 16, 23 and 24, 2024. Fans of the British singer who want to try their luck at attending this open-air show can register on ArtistAdele’s website.com, where registrations are open until Monday, February 1. 5, 6 pm

3 And also…

Double blow for Joni Mitchell? Joni Mitchell will sing on the GRAMMY stage for the first time during the 66th edition, taking place this Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It’s a first for the 80-year-old Canadian singer, who is also competing for the award for best folk album (“Joni Mitchell at Newport”, Live, released in late July 2023). Nominated 18 times during her career, she was honored nine times and won her first Grammy in 1969 with Best Folk Performance for “Clouds”.

New collaboration from Yungblud. Following a collaboration around “Happier” with Bring Me the Horizon’s Olly Sykes and a tour in Asia, in late 2023, the British singer-songwriter unveiled “When We Die” (“Can We Still Get High?”) Did. In a duet with American rapper Lil Yachty.

“Journey” by Calema. At Callimas, we work as a family. Antonio and Fradic, originally from São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island near Ecuador, are currently in the studio preparing for their next album. The new composition, scheduled for 2024, will include compositions in French and Portuguese. The pair offers a taste of the destination with “Emmene Moi”. A mix of pop, Latin and Afro sounds, the song is produced by DJ Yousef.