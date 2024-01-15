Advances in cancer and heart disease

doctor of CastellonThey save lives but also contribute to research. That’s what one in ten referees do. Of the 2,991 doctors registered as members of the College of Physicians of Castellón, a percentage of between 10 and 12%, about 360, in addition to consulting with their patients, are also dedicated to teaching and research. Faculty of Medicine Of the two universities in the province: UJI and CEU.

The Faculty of Medicine of CEU San Pablo in Castellón has 128 doctors, who work as teachers in the classroom and are dedicated to research aimed at curing diseases or paving the way for the discovery of cures. Which improves the quality of life in some pathologies. From the training center they tell that these doctors have a age Which covers the range from 35 to 55 Year, And half of the total are women. He indicated, “Most doctors who teach do research to a greater or lesser extent.”

In the case of doctors associated with the CEU of Castellón, the field in which they work most often has to be research on “currently highly prevalent pathologies”, as reported by the Institute, such as cancer or heart disease,

62 research group

A second center of medical research is located in Castellón. Jaime I University (UJI). Its medical faculty employs 232 doctors (116 men and 115 women, in exactly equal proportions) who devote part of their time to research work to a greater or lesser extent. The numbers have increased in recent years and there is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the medical research staff in the 2015/2016 academic year, to 168 (70 women and 98 men) compared to the current number of 232 in the 2023/2023 academic year. 2024 academic year. Furthermore, we must add Employees of medical research groups (which includes the categories of doctors, assistants and predoctoral) and had 49 professionals in 2023, compared to 15 a decade earlier or only one person in the 2011 figure. Also, it is noteworthy that 62 research groups co-exist at UJI that address projects related to health care. Aspects from the fields of medicine, health technology and health promotion were discussed. Of these, more than 60, a total of 13, are directly related to the pre-departmental medical unit of the Faculty of Health Sciences,” he explained from the university.

What is being investigated most in Castellón?

Medical research work within the UJI relates to neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, environmental pollution, microbiology or biomedicine.

to give exampleUJI researchers put childhood and adolescence mental health under the microscope (ranging from autism to childhood trauma or eating disorders), or the biology of memory and emotion; Oncological surgery; Origin and evolution of cancer genome, etc. Their study takes an in-depth look at the prevalence and socioeconomic impact of chronic COVID symptoms; or the effect of sports on oncology (the effects of a physical exercise program on the levels of oxidative stress induced by chemotherapy in breast cancer patients are currently being studied).

University Ministry It shows in its most recent figures that UJI has teaching and research staff (not just medicine but from any field, a total of 1,299 (there were 1,345 in 2017/18); and research staff (doctorates, etc.), 339 and over the same period has tripled (earlier, 121).

Maria Luisa Paris (Thrombosis Unit): “We want cures and improved quality of life”

He was born in Onda, but he always lived in Villa-Real. Apart from medicine, his hobbies were reading, sports and cooking, which is not only his profession but also his natural hobby, which he enjoys day after day. The day is portrayed through teaching. Doctor of Medicine, Mª Luisa Paris Siffre is a specialist in internal medicine. She works as the coordinator of the multidisciplinary thrombosis unit at the provincial hospital. Since 2011 he has been part of the research group Computerized Registry of Patients with Thromboembolic Disease; He is a member of the Association for the Study of Vascular Medicine in Spain and the Thromboembolism Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine. He has been a member of the Community Society of Internal Medicine from 2014-2020.

“Our students who will soon become future doctors are better than we think”

COMCAS Awards: His research focuses on venous thromboembolic disease and anticoagulation; And be part of the research teaching staff of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the CEU Cardenal Herrera University, Castellón. He received a six-year period of research activity 2015-2020. and the Castellón College of Physicians (COMCUS) in 2023 for his work ‘Clinical characteristics and 3-month outcomes in cancer patients with incidental pulmonary embolism versus clinically suspected and confirmed pulmonary embolism’ Awarded with its annual Manuel Barrera Award for. “This is an award that deserves not only for me but for every author who collaborated on this, the entire RIETE group and the patients who allow us to carry out these types of studies,” says Mª Luisa. “We conclude that cancer patients with incident pulmonary embolism had a lower mortality rate than those with clinically suspected and confirmed PE. We aim to validate these findings and explore strategies in these patients. More studies are needed,” he points out.

«From a health care perspective, internists are versatile doctors and integrators of pathology. Our hospital focuses, first and foremost, on the care of oncology and mental health patients. Furthermore, in the face of an aging and multi-pathological population, the role of internal medicine is decisive,” he points out. Paris adds that he is looking forward to research in all its branches “both to treat patients and to improve the quality of life.” stands by.

He considers it essential to have a “commitment” to provide the highest level of public service and maximum responsibility towards society.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that our center of reference must always be the patient; “We must build trust and implement quality as well as humane care while respecting the beliefs and decisions of the patient and family,” he said.

family time: “Research can improve the quality of care.” It is essential to increase collaboration with working groups and scientific committees,” he emphasizes. For this reason, every year Mª Luisa collaborates in various presentations at meetings and conferences, “and this represents an overload of training and time. She adds, “I thank my children and my husband for their support, for the time that I have stolen from them and that they have lent me lovingly and without hesitation.” Reviewing the virus, he said of his students that “5th grade students are travelers in the world of infectious diseases and we try to take them on a journey through unimaginable and exciting worlds”. “Teaching gives me youth, dynamism, Gives a desire to keep learning from them and for them.” These young people, who will soon become our doctors in the future, are better than we thought,” he concluded.

Gonzalo Haro (mental health sector): “Patients are another part of the team”

Gonzalo Haro Cortés is Associate Professor of Mental Health in the Degree in Medicine at the CEU Cardenal Herrera University in Castellón, Director of the Research Group (called TXP) and Head of the Severe Dual Pathology Program at the Provincial Hospital. One of the TXP team’s most recent studies, published in Frontiers in Psychology, examines “the association of video game addiction in adolescents with lower affect and communication with their parents.” The expert believes that science is important “because knowledge, everything we learn and know about medicine, has been provided by science.” “As a doctor, you may not be interested in science, because, when you study a patient who has something different or new, you need to understand what is going on with them and their We have to turn to science to support us,” he reflects.

“Throughout our careers, many doctors have been infected by the virus of science, and it is a long-term infection”

at 10 o’clock Week, «If you start doing science in a group that is already doing it and it teaches you, your health profession is even more rewarding. Now, to research, it is necessary to dedicate more hours, learn to integrate the health care aspect with the teaching and scientific aspects and work as a team,” he emphasizes. Out of his 60 hours of work a week , he devotes 40 hours to hospital patients, 10 hours to teaching and another 10 hours to research. “There are times when you combine the two or even all three at the same time. For example For example, a typical morning at the hospital can have you taking care of your patients, while you can teach your internship students and visit with a person who is doing a doctorate with you and who is doing research with the same patients. He says, “The most important thing is to work as a team, with the hospital staff and the patients themselves.” Sometimes Haro collaborates with other national groups. They have mostly Latin American groups for training. There are psychiatrists from the US who have implemented projects from our TXP group upon returning to their countries of origin.

Lives in Boston: «Their results are very useful for us to compare with those obtained in Castellón. And in the opposite direction, our resident doctors undertake research stays in centers such as Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, USA) and bring new research items and treatments,” he explains. As an example, he cites: «We have Mexico And now we have a psychiatrist resident from Guatemala and we are evaluating which projects of the TXP group could be useful in his country. Because, we must not forget that this is the purpose of science : That it has practical application, that it is useful to the patient.

How is TXP generated?: «This research group started 24 years ago, when I was still a psychiatry resident. In the beginning it was closely linked to addictions and dual pathology, but, over the course of about four years, we have diversified the projects because many of the team members are people in training, both residents and health sciences students, and that means That they have diverse and changing interests,” he explained.

The expert said that “although the basic lines remain intact, we have other projects underway on sports, drug efficacy or new treatments such as neuromodulation.” Another case refers to the Covid 19 phase: “While we were making a great effort to maintain care and teaching work, we maintained science through research on the effects of the pandemic on mental health.”

Antonio Luluca, UJI Professor at the Royal Academy of Medicine

The UJI includes renowned researchers such as Antonio Lluca Abella of Buria, who was admitted to the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community on 8 February. In addition to practicing as a doctor, he coordinates the Oncological Surgery Research Group with the Abdominopelvic Oncological Surgery Unit of the General University Hospital of Castelló. He collaborates with Fisabio, directs the Medtronic Chair of Surgical Training and Research and is responsible for the joint research unit created a few years ago with the Principe Felipe Research Center on advanced therapies in oncology.