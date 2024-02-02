Aerjet Airline receives ninth “Bahía de las Águilas” aircraft. AlMomento.net

“It is an honor for Ararat to be able to name an aircraft with the name Bahía de las Águilas, one of the most beautiful corners of our country, and a destination that the State will promote to bring development and hope in this administration.” Is giving. “Dominicans from the deep south,” he said.

“We are committed to increasing the country’s connectivity and visitor arrivals, highlighting the main attractions of the local tourist offer so they can explore Bahía de las Águilas,” he said.

For his part, Freund congratulated the airline team for the initiative, adding that he felt doubly honored for the distinction and recognition of the great work being done to develop the Cabo Rojo tourist destination.

Freund valued the “work and courage” of AirJet executives to develop an airline that would connect the Dominican Republic to complex destinations never before dreamed of, a move with which he Said to make a great contribution to the state of Dominican tourism, creating new connections. possible. Which leads to the arrival of large flow of tourists and visitors to the country.

“I am honored that you have thought about us today receiving this aircraft, which means that what we are doing at the Pro-Pedernales Trust has moved forward. “We are recognized as potential representatives of great regions like Pedernales, Bahía de las Águilas, Cabo, Rojo, so it means we are doing well,” he said.

