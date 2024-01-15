AI and CAR-T therapy revolution promotes precision medicine against hematological diseases

Nearly 250 specialists and residents from different hospitals in Spain have reviewed the diagnostic and therapeutic developments of the main hematological diseases, as well as the latest advances in research, in the ninth edition of the conference “Updating: Hematology in 48 Hours”, organized for them. Hematology Service From the University of Navarra Clinic.

Over 30 experts led this continuing education meeting to discuss the current state of hematology and new lines of treatment for chronic and acute leukemia, myelodysplastic and lymphoproliferative syndromes, hemophilia, monoclonal gammopathies, multiple myeloma, thrombopathies, and anemias. Has been. ,

“Artificial Intelligence emerges as a tool of great interest for the diagnosis and prognosis of various hematological diseases and will facilitate personalized therapy,” explains. Dr. Jose Antonio Paramoco-ordinator of days together Dr. Felipe ProsperCo-Director of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service and Director of the Advanced Therapy Unit, and Dr. Jesus San MiguelSenior consultant at the Cancer Center Clínica Universidad de Navarra.

“Without a doubt, gene therapy is the most advanced thing we are doing in hemophilia,” says María Teresa Álvarez Román, head of the thrombosis and hemostasis section at La Paz University Hospital. For his part, Dr. Adolfo de la Fuente, head of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service and the Leukemia Unit at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Madrid, explains that “we are finally seeing a change in the therapeutic approach to leukemia.” Thanks to efforts to understand the biology of myeloblastic disease, treatment options are opening up that go beyond the 7+3 plan, which has been our standard for five decades. And we’re seeing how these new strategies of FLT3 inhibitors, immunotherapy, IDH inhibitors; “Combining new agents with chemotherapy, or BCL2 inhibitors with hypomethylating agents, improves the outcomes and survival expectations of our patients.”

CAR-T therapy revolution

precision medicine, especially CAR-T cell therapy, has aroused particular interest during the conference. Dr. Jordi Sierra, of the hematology service of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau and professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​emphasizes that this therapy “generates an exceptionally powerful antitumor immune response, which has shown great benefit in multiple myeloma. , in patients with lymphoma and type B leukemia who have become resistant or have relapsed after several lines of previous treatment. With CAR-T therapy, approximately 80% complete responses are achieved and of these, About half survive in the long term. This is a revolutionary treatment that offers new perspectives to patients, as many suffered from incurable malignancies before therapy. Hematologists are at the forefront of innovation in personalized precision medicine, and CAR-T Therapy is just one example of this.

Dr. José Mateo Arranz, specialist in the hemostasis and thrombosis unit of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, ​​​​has spoken about the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the face of thrombotic pathology: “Spain is a digitalization of clinical history Benchmarks in the world. The idea is that these data allow us to identify patients at certain risk, for example, thrombosis, as well as detect in time some diseases that take a long time to manifest. The path is not without difficulties, but we have the privilege of seeing the prehistory and history of the use of AI in health care. We have to jump on this bandwagon, which is going to be very beneficial in the future.